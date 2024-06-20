Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Hiver (HIT) on June 22, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the HIT/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 12:00 UTC on the slated date.

HIT listing banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/213701_1f398bab94dc685d_001full.jpg

Hiver (HIT) is the digital currency designed to facilitate seamless transactions and incentives within the HIVER Protocol ecosystem, enhancing the value and engagement of its innovative recreational fishing and leisure sports experiences.

Introducing Hiver: Revolutionizing Leisure Sports and Recreational Fishing

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Hiver (HIT), at the forefront of transforming the recreational fishing and leisure sports industry with its innovative approach that integrates Play To Acquire (P2A) mechanisms. By combining advanced virtual reality technology with state-of-the-art fishing equipment, Hiver offers a unique and immersive indoor fishing experience, allowing enthusiasts to enjoy the thrill of fishing regardless of weather conditions or geographic constraints.

Hiver's flagship initiative, Ocean Paradise, aims to provide individuals and families with a realistic and engaging simulated fishing environment in indoor facilities. These facilities are equipped with cutting-edge technology to replicate real-world fishing scenarios, enhancing the overall user experience. Hiver Protocol is committed to continuous upgrades and improvements, ensuring that its offerings remain at the pinnacle of the industry. With a focus on customer satisfaction and community engagement, Hiver is poised to become a leading destination for both fishing enthusiasts and leisure seekers.

Central to Hiver's ecosystem is the HIT token, a digital currency designed to facilitate seamless transactions and incentives within the Hiver network. By leveraging blockchain technology, Hiver ensures transparency and trust, fostering a robust and sustainable community. Hiver's strategic vision encompasses not only the growth of its token but also the enhancement of the leisure industry through innovative solutions and global market reach.

About HIT Token

Based on TRC20, HIT has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The HIT token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on June 22, 2024. Investors who are interested in HIT can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about HIT Token:

Official Website: https://hiverhit.co/

Twitter: https://x.com/hiver_network

Telegram: t.me/hiveroffice

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCelaYzHmxAfN70T9Kvzi9bg

Contract: https://tronscan.io/#/token20/TQ4rFMdLZfioGJ7wmsUjWNyCnT4pMuv6ro

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213701

SOURCE: LBank