Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - Crown88, a pioneer in the Online Gaming Industry since its inception in 2010, has been steadily broadening its reputable services across multiple Asian territories, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, and most recently, Australia. Now, marking a significant milestone in its journey, Crown88 proudly announces a strategic partnership with Avis, a prominent Taiwanese YouTuber renowned for captivating millions of followers with his compelling content.





Crown88



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9276/213561_88b6acddf4eac9ed_001full.jpg

Avis, celebrated as a YouTube sensation, assumes the role of Brand Ambassador for Crown88 in 2024, infusing his unique charm and influence into the partnership. Meanwhile, Crown88 stands as a sophisticated gaming platform offering seamless transactions, personalized support, and lucrative partnership programs, enabling members to earn rewards while enjoying their gaming experiences.

This synergistic alliance between Avis and Crown88 heralds a new era of entertainment and gaming, seamlessly blending dynamic influence with innovative solutions to redefine the overall experience.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Avis shares his excitement for leveraging Crown88's platform to engage and entertain his audience in novel ways: "Collaborating with Crown88 opens up exciting possibilities to create engaging content for my followers, including improved interactive experiences on our YouTube channel."

Echoing Avis's sentiments, a spokesperson for Crown88 expresses delight in partnering with Avis, leveraging his extensive reach to introduce Crown88's cutting-edge platform to a wider audience. This partnership marks a new chapter for both parties, emphasizing their commitment to fostering interactive and enjoyable experiences for their audience.

Under the terms of the partnership, Avis will feature Crown88's services in his content, inviting viewers to participate in immersive experiences directly through his videos.

This collaboration exemplifies a transformative approach to entertainment industry partnerships, underscoring the shared dedication of both parties to delivering unparalleled experiences to their audiences.

To stay updated on this exciting partnership and future developments, follow Avis and Crown88 on their respective social media platforms.

About Crown88: Crown88 is a licensed and regulated operator under the Government of Curacao, operating under a Master License. Since its establishment in 2010, Crown88 has emerged as a multinational company rapidly expanding its presence across Southeast Asia and most recently Oceania.



