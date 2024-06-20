Following a successful limited market release, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) is now fully available with Dexcom G6 and Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus in these countries

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced that Omnipod 5, compatible with both Dexcom G6 and Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus continuous glucose monitor (CGM) sensors, is now fully available in the U.K. and the Netherlands for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes. Omnipod 5 is the first and only tubeless automated insulin delivery (AID) system integrated with both of the leading CGM sensor brands, Dexcom and Abbott FreeStyle Libre.

"Expanding global access to Omnipod 5 is one of our top priorities. With the exciting, updated compatibility with both the Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus and the Dexcom G6 sensors, thousands more people with diabetes can enjoy the incredible freedom of tubeless, automated insulin delivery without having to change their CGM sensor brand. This is a game-changer for diabetes management," said Patrick Crannell, Insulet Senior Vice President and International General Manager.

Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless, waterproof1 AID system with proactive glucose control. The System is designed to be customer-centric and aims to deliver exceptional ease of use. It has demonstrated strong clinical results including lower A1c and improved time in range, while maintaining low time in hypoglycemia.2,3

"Pod therapy is great because it is tubeless, and easy to use," said Dion Screever, an 18-year-old student from the Netherlands. "When I started on Omnipod 5, I immediately noticed that my blood sugar was in range with much less effort from me, because of the automated insulin delivery technology. As someone who has lived with type 1 diabetes for nine years, Omnipod 5 has been life changing, giving me more freedom to live the way I want to."

Multiple sensor integrations including Dexcom G6 and Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus give prescribers greater flexibility when recommending a sensor for their patients and make it simple to begin AID therapy with Omnipod 5. Customers can select the sensor they would like to connect to Omnipod 5 during the setup process.

Professor Partha S. Kar, Type 1 Diabetes and Technology Lead at NHS England and a consultant endocrinologist at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust said,"The recent integration of Omnipod 5 with the FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor will allow the life changing benefits of AID to be brought to many more people throughout the U.K., and also in the Netherlands. This is an exciting next step on this incredible journey to simplify life for people with type 1 diabetes."

1 The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 7.6 meters (25 feet) for 60 minutes. The Omnipod 5 controller is not waterproof. The Dexcom G6 sensor and transmitter are water-resistant and may be submerged under 2.4 meters (8 feet) of water for up to 24 hours without failure when properly installed.The FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor is water-resistant in up to 1 meter (3 feet) of water. Do not immerse longer than 30 minutes.

2Sherr JL, et al. Diabetes Care (2022). Study in 80 people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) aged 2 5.9 years involving two weeks standard diabetes therapy followed by three months Omnipod 5 use in Automated Mode.

3Brown et al. Diabetes Care (2021). Study in 240 people with T1D aged 6 70 years involving two weeks standard diabetes therapy followed by three months Omnipod 5 use in Automated Mode.

