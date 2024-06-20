Strategic growth enhances Vena's ability to drive AI innovation and deliver advanced FP&A solutions to customers worldwide.

Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced the expansion of its Product Technology (P&T) team with a new office in Indore, India. This strategic move underscores Vena's commitment to expanding its global footprint and marks a significant milestone in the company's continuous growth and development.

With the addition of the Indore team, Vena will accelerate the delivery of its entire product roadmap, including its generative AI features for financial planning and analysis (FP&A) teams. Recently, Vena introduced Vena Copilot, which harnesses Microsoft Azure Open AI technology for Complete Planning. The expanded team will support the addition of new features and functionality to these innovative products, reinforcing Vena's commitment to delivering tailored solutions that address the evolving needs of finance and operations teams.

"We are delighted to bring the brightest minds across the globe together to drive the next generation of our Complete Planning platform," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "The expansion of our P&T team in India enables us to deliver tailored solutions on a global scale and enhances our ability to offer improved customer support across additional time zones. We look forward to the exciting developments this team will bring to our product portfolio."

While Vena's initial focus is on establishing a strong Product Technology (P&T) presence, the company recognizes the broader talent potential in Indore and has a long-term vision to expand other teams there. Taking a phased approach, Vena plans to leverage the talent pool in Indore strategically while ensuring a smooth integration of new P&T team members into the existing global organization.

This strategic growth supports Vena's objective of driving customer satisfaction and market differentiation, enabling rapid responses to market demands and ensuring competitive, effective product offerings. Vena now has three global offices in Toronto, Canada (headquarters), London, U.K. and Indore, India, in addition to a growing distributed workforce across the United States and the European Union.

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform natively integrated with Microsoft 365. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make agile and more informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances productivity, collaboration and insights. Over 1,800 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

