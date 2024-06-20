TUCKER, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty building products distributor, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

(Comparisons are to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Net sales of $1,413.0 million increased 8.4% as volume growth across the major product lines was partially offset by Steel price deflation; organic net sales increased 4.0%. On a per day basis, net sales were up 6.7% and organic net sales increased 2.4%.

Net income of $56.4 million, which was impacted by an increase of $5.9 million in additional tax and financing expenses, decreased 25.4% from $75.6 million. Net income per diluted share of $1.39, compared to $1.80. Net income margin was 4.0% compared to 5.8%; Adjusted net income of $78.1 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, compared to $88.6 million, or $2.11 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $146.6 million compared to $154.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.4% compared to 11.8%.

Cash provided by operating activities of $204.2 million, compared to $204.8 million. Free cash flow of $186.7 million, compared with $185.4 million.

Repurchased 174,555 shares of common stock for $16.0 million at an average cost per share of $91.86, compared to 496,737 shares of common stock for $27.9 million at an average cost per share of $56.15.

Completed the acquisition of Kamco Supply Corporation ("Kamco"), meaningfully expanding the Company's presence in New York City.

Net debt leverage was 1.7 times Adjusted EBITDA as of the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 following the acquisition of Kamco, up from 1.5 times Adjusted EBITDA at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and 1.4 times at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Highlights

(Comparisons are to the full year of fiscal 2023, unless otherwise noted)

Net sales of $5,501.9 million increased 3.2%; organic net sales increased 0.3%. On a per day basis, net sales were up 2.4% and organic net sales were down 0.5%.

Net income of $276.1 million decreased 17.1% compared to net income of $333.0 million. Net income per diluted share of $6.75 decreased from $7.82. Net income margin was 5.0% compared to 6.2%; Adjusted net income of $337.3 million decreased 14.8% compared to $395.7 million. Adjusted net income per diluted share of $8.25 compared to $9.29.

Adjusted EBITDA of $615.5 million decreased $50.2 million, or 7.5%; Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 130 basis points to 11.2% from 12.5%.

Cash provided by operating activities of $433.2 million, compared to $441.7 million. Free cash flow of $376.0 million, compared to $389.1 million.

Repurchased 1.7 million shares of common stock for $115.6 million at an average cost per share of $67.93, compared to 2.3 million shares of common stock for $110.6 million at an average cost per share of $48.74.

Successfully repriced the Company's Term Loan B, resulting in an expected $3.7 million annualized interest expense savings as compared to the prior terms, or an expected annual $2.6 million benefit to net income.

Demonstrating the continued execution of our strategic priorities, including platform expansion and Complementary Products growth, the Company completed three strategic acquisitions and opened five greenfield yard locations.

"We were pleased to deliver solid results for our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024, including record levels of net sales for the year," said John C. Turner, Jr, President and Chief Executive Officer of GMS. "Versus prior year, despite lower single-family full year demand, we delivered volume growth across all our major product categories, which helped offset significant Steel price deflation that occurred at levels beyond our prior expectations. Solid levels of multi-family construction remained in backlog and commercial project activity continued through the end of our fiscal year. Plus, single-family year-over-year Wallboard volume growth for the fourth quarter turned positive for the first time since the fall of 2022. We believe this indicates the start of a mild recovery in an end market that, with considerable pent-up demand, remains poised for a more robust recovery with the expected eventual relief in mortgage rates."

Turner continued, "As we move into fiscal 2025, we believe we are well prepared for what we expect to be continued changes in end market dynamics, as an improving single-family end market should help to offset declining multi-family, and likely commercial, demand as we move throughout the year. While we now anticipate some near-term headwinds, particularly in Wallboard and Steel margins, we expect to deliver improvement in our second quarter and solid results for the full fiscal year. With the typical 3-to-6 month lag in the realization of Wallboard price increases, we expect to see benefits from the implementation of the previously announced pricing actions later this summer. Also, we anticipate recent Steel manufacturer price increases to improve stabilization in pricing for that product category, which has softened further into our first fiscal quarter of 2025, pressuring both our top line and our profitability for the quarter. Leveraging the benefits of our scale, a wide breadth of product offerings and a balanced mix of end markets served, we expect to successfully navigate these shifts in end market demand and price movement during the year, all while continuing to focus on providing outstanding service and continuing the execution of our strategic priorities."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

(Comparisons are to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 of $1.41 billion increased 8.4%, or 6.7% on a same day basis, primarily due to volume growth in each of the Company's four primary product categories as commercial, single-family and multi-family each showed improvement in demand over the prior year quarter. This was the first quarter of positive year-over-year growth in single-family Wallboard volume since the fall of 2022. Offsetting the volume growth was significant year-over-year Steel price deflation, which reduced net sales by an estimated $29 million for the quarter. Organic net sales increased 4.0% in total or 2.4% on a same day basis.

Fourth quarter year-over-year sales by product category were as follows1:

· Wallboard sales of $586.1 million increased 7.6% (up 6.0% on an organic basis).

· Ceilings sales of $188.9 million increased 21.7% (up 11.4% on an organic basis).

· Steel framing sales of $220.5 million decreased 1.5% (down 5.1% on an organic basis).

· Complementary product sales of $417.6 million increased 9.8% (up 3.5% on an organic basis).

________________________________________

1 For more details on sales by product category, including per day organic sales change due to volume and/or price, mix and foreign exchange, please refer to the tables included at the back of this press release.

Gross profit of $451.2 million increased 6.3%, primarily due to the favorable impact of our recent acquisitions and the improved volumes we delivered during the quarter. Gross margin decreased 60 basis points to 31.9%, primarily due to the impact of continuing Steel price deflation. Gross margin also includes the negative impact of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments of $1.2 million, compared to $0.5 million.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $315.5 million for the quarter, up from $279.8 million primarily related to our recent acquisitions and greenfield yard openings. Also contributing to the higher SG&A expenses were increased labor costs associated with our improved volume levels across all four of our major product categories, coupled with some inflationary pressures in wages and benefits.

SG&A expense as a percentage of net sales increased 80 basis points to 22.3% for the quarter compared to 21.5%. Reduced revenue from price deflation negatively impacted SG&A leverage by an estimated 55 basis points. Increased wages, benefits and other costs resulting mostly from improved volumes as well as some inflationary pressures in those costs, negatively impacted SG&A leverage by an estimated 15 basis points, and approximately 10 basis points of the remaining variance was primarily due to our recent acquisitions and greenfield yard openings. Adjusted SG&A expense as a percentage of net sales of 21.8% increased 90 basis points from 20.9%.

All in, inclusive of a 4.6% increase in interest expense and a 17.1% increase in income tax expense, net income decreased 25.4% to $56.4 million compared to net income of $75.6 million. Net income per diluted share of $1.39 decreased from $1.80 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $78.1 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, compared to $88.6 million, or $2.11 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $146.6 million compared to $154.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.4% decreased 140 basis points compared to 11.8%.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2024, the Company had cash on hand of $166.1 million, total debt of $1.3 billion and $655.9 million of available liquidity under its revolving credit facilities. Net debt leverage was 1.7 times Adjusted EBITDA as of the end of the quarter, up from 1.4 times Adjusted EBITDA at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

The Company generated cash from operating activities and free cash flow of $204.2 million and $186.7 million, respectively, for the quarter ended April 30, 2024. For the quarter ended April 30, 2023, the Company generated cash from operating activities and free cash flow of $204.8 million and $185.4 million, respectively.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 174,555 shares of common stock for $16.0 million. As of April 30, 2024, the Company had $200.5 million of share repurchase authorization remaining.

Platform Expansion Activities

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company continued the execution of its platform expansion activities with the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Kamco Supply Corporation, representing a meaningful expansion for GMS into the New York City market.

Subsequent Event - Platform Expansion

On May 16, 2024, GMS announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Yvon Building Supply, Inc. and affiliated companies ("Yvon") for an aggregate purchase price up to CAD$196.5 million. With seven locations across Ontario, Canada, Yvon provides Wallboard, insulation, Steel Framing, Ceilings and other Complementary Products and related services. This transaction is expected to close in July 2024. Also in May 2024, the Company acquired Howard & Sons Building Materials, Inc., a single location distributor of Wallboard, Steel framing and Complementary Products in Pomona, California.

About GMS Inc.

Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 300 distribution centers with extensive product offerings of wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products. In addition, GMS operates over 100 tool sales, rental and service centers, providing a comprehensive selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across the United States and Canada. The Company's operating model combines the benefits of a national platform and strategy with a local go-to-market focus, enabling GMS to generate significant economies of scale while maintaining high levels of customer service.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GMS reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, it presents Adjusted net income, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are not recognized financial measures under GAAP. GMS believes that Adjusted net income, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin assist investors and analysts in comparing its operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. The Company's management believes Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A, free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are helpful in highlighting trends in its operating results, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which the Company operates and capital investments. In addition, the Company utilizes Adjusted EBITDA in certain calculations in its debt agreements.

You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons GMS considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, the Company may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company's presentation of Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted SG&A margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted net income, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in GMS's industry or across different industries. Please see the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted net income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

When calculating organic net sales growth, the Company excludes from the calculation (i) net sales of acquired businesses until the first anniversary of the acquisition date, and (ii) the impact of foreign currency translation.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "confident," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about the markets in which GMS operates, including in particular residential and commercial construction, and the economy generally, including interest rates, pricing including, by not limited to, the ability to implement and maintain manufacturers' price increases, commodities pricing, the demand for the Company's products, the Company's strategic priorities and the results thereof, service levels and the ability to drive value and results contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. In addition, forward looking statements may include statements regarding the Company's expectations concerning management's plans for execution of a stock repurchase program, including the maximum amount, manner and duration of the purchase of the Company's common stock under its authorized stock repurchase program. The Company has based forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control, including economic issues, geopolitical issues, and future public health issues, that may affect the Company's business. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in its other periodic reports filed with the SEC. In addition, the statements in this release are made as of June 20, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectation or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to June 20, 2024.

GMS Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) ? Three Months Ended Year Ended April 30, April 30, ? 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,413,029 $ 1,304,102 $ 5,501,907 $ 5,329,252 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 961,831 879,626 3,726,806 3,603,307 Gross profit 451,198 424,476 1,775,101 1,725,945 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 315,518 279,764 1,198,899 1,093,827 Depreciation and amortization 35,603 30,822 133,362 126,907 Total operating expenses 351,121 310,586 1,332,261 1,220,734 Operating income 100,077 113,890 442,840 505,211 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (19,021 ) (18,184 ) (75,461 ) (65,843 ) Write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees (674 ) - (2,075 ) - Other income, net 2,685 2,677 8,862 8,135 Total other expense, net (17,010 ) (15,507 ) (68,674 ) (57,708 ) Income before taxes 83,067 98,383 374,166 447,503 Provision for income taxes 26,680 22,790 98,087 114,512 Net income $ 56,387 $ 75,593 $ 276,079 $ 332,991 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,830 41,239 40,229 41,904 Diluted 40,539 41,913 40,906 42,592 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.42 $ 1.83 $ 6.86 $ 7.95 Diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.80 $ 6.75 $ 7.82

GMS Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) ? April 30,

2024 April 30,

2023 Assets Current assets: ? Cash and cash equivalents $ 166,148 $ 164,745 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net of allowances of $16,930 and $13,636, respectively 849,993 792,232 Inventories, net 580,830 575,495 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,352 17,051 Total current assets 1,639,323 1,549,523 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $309,850 and $264,650, respectively 472,257 396,419 Operating lease right-of-use assets 251,207 189,351 Goodwill 853,767 700,813 Intangible assets, net 502,688 399,660 Deferred income taxes 21,890 19,839 Other assets 18,708 11,403 Total assets $ 3,759,840 $ 3,267,008 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 420,237 $ 377,003 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 125,610 119,887 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 111,204 107,675 Current portion of long-term debt 50,849 54,035 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 49,150 47,681 Total current liabilities 757,050 706,281 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 1,229,726 1,044,642 Long-term operating lease liabilities 204,865 141,786 Deferred income taxes, net 62,698 51,223 Other liabilities 44,980 48,319 Total liabilities 2,299,319 1,992,251 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 500,000 shares authorized; 39,754 and 40,971 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 397 410 Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 50,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024 and 2023 - - Additional paid-in capital 334,596 428,508 Retained earnings 1,157,047 880,968 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,519 ) (35,129 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,460,521 1,274,757 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,759,840 $ 3,267,008

GMS Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Year Ended April 30, ? 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: ? Net income $ 276,079 $ 332,991 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 133,362 126,907 Write-off and amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 4,704 1,468 Equity-based compensation 22,436 22,098 Gain on disposal of assets (729 ) (1,413 ) Deferred income taxes 3,685 220 Other items, net 8,766 13,270 Changes in assets and liabilities net of effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts and notes receivable (26,573 ) (37,024 ) Inventories 17,067 (16,802 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (18,652 ) 1,367 Accounts payable 22,147 6,665 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 5,795 11,754 Other accrued expenses and liabilities (14,838 ) (19,764 ) Cash provided by operating activities 433,249 441,737 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (57,247 ) (52,672 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 2,668 2,879 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (376,192 ) (61,677 ) Cash used in investing activities (430,771 ) (111,470 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on revolving credit facility (605,409 ) (647,247 ) Borrowings from revolving credit facility 765,373 546,113 Payments of principal on long-term debt (2,500 ) (5,110 ) Payments of principal on finance lease obligations (41,786 ) (35,845 ) Borrowings from term loan amendments 390,574 - Repayments of term loan amendments (390,076 ) - Repurchases of common stock (116,439 ) (110,776 ) Payment of acquisition holdback liability - (13,500 ) Debt issuance costs (7,070 ) (3,157 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 6,336 4,715 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,026 ) (4,005 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock pursuant to employee stock purchase plan 4,586 3,203 Cash used in financing activities (437 ) (265,609 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (638 ) (1,829 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,403 62,829 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 164,745 101,916 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 166,148 $ 164,745 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid for income taxes $ 120,352 $ 110,366 Cash paid for interest 70,798 61,752

GMS Inc. Net Sales by Product Group (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) ? Three Months Ended Year Ended ? April 30,

2024 % of

Total April 30,

2023 % of

Total April 30,

2024 % of

Total April 30,

2023 % of

Total ? Wallboard $ 586,052 41.5 % $ 544,684 41.8 % $ 2,263,337 41.1 % $ 2,151,505 40.4 % Ceilings 188,873 13.4 % 155,135 11.9 % 695,151 12.6 % 628,821 11.8 % Steel framing 220,499 15.6 % 223,810 17.2 % 892,730 16.2 % 1,011,309 19.0 % Complementary products 417,605 29.5 % 380,473 29.1 % 1,650,689 29.9 % 1,537,617 28.9 % Total net sales $ 1,413,029 $ 1,304,102 $ 5,501,907 $ 5,329,252

GMS Inc. Net Sales and Organic Sales by Product Group (Unaudited) (dollars in millions) ? Net Sales Organic Sales ? Three Months Ended April 30, Three Months Ended April 30, ? 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Wallboard $ 586.0 $ 544.7 7.6 % $ 577.4 $ 544.7 6.0 % Ceilings 188.9 155.1 21.7 % 172.8 155.1 11.4 % Steel framing 220.5 223.8 (1.5 )% 212.4 223.8 (5.1 )% Complementary products 417.6 380.5 9.8 % 393.7 380.5 3.5 % Total net sales $ 1,413.0 $ 1,304.1 8.4 % $ 1,356.3 $ 1,304.1 4.0 %

? Net Sales Organic Sales ? Year Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, ? 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Wallboard $ 2,263.3 $ 2,151.5 5.2 % $ 2,248.1 $ 2,151.5 4.5 % Ceilings 695.2 628.8 10.6 % 667.4 628.8 6.1 % Steel framing 892.7 1,011.3 (11.7 )% 877.6 1,011.3 (13.2 )% Complementary products 1,650.7 1,537.6 7.4 % 1,554.0 1,537.6 1.1 % Total net sales $ 5,501.9 $ 5,329.2 3.2 % $ 5,347.1 $ 5,329.2 0.3 %

GMS Inc. Per Day Net Sales and Per Day Organic Sales by Product Group (Unaudited) (dollars in millions) ? Per Day Net Sales Per Day Organic Sales ? Three Months Ended April 30, Three Months Ended April 30, ? 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Wallboard $ 9.2 $ 8.6 5.9 % $ 9.0 $ 8.6 4.3 % Ceilings 3.0 2.5 19.8 % 2.7 2.5 9.7 % Steel framing 3.4 3.6 (3.0 )% 3.3 3.6 (6.6 )% Complementary products 6.5 6.0 8.0 % 6.2 6.0 1.9 % Total net sales $ 22.1 $ 20.7 6.7 % $ 21.2 $ 20.7 2.4 %

? Per Day Net Sales Per Day Organic Sales ? Year Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, ? 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Wallboard $ 8.9 $ 8.5 4.4 % $ 8.8 $ 8.5 3.7 % Ceilings 2.7 2.5 9.7 % 2.6 2.5 5.3 % Steel framing 3.5 4.0 (12.4 )% 3.4 4.0 (13.9 )% Complementary products 6.5 6.1 6.5 % 6.1 6.1 0.3 % Total net sales $ 21.6 $ 21.1 2.4 % $ 20.9 $ 21.1 (0.5 )%

? Per Day Organic Growth(a) Per Day Organic Growth(a) Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 Year Ended April 30, 2024 ? Volume Price/Mix/Fx Volume Price/Mix/Fx Wallboard 6.3 % (1.9 )% 2.0 % 1.7 % Ceilings 5.5 % 4.2 % 3.5 % 1.8 % Steel framing 6.9 % (13.5 )% 10.8 % (24.7 )%

________________________________________

(a) Given the wide breadth of offerings and units of measure in Complementary Products, detailed price vs volume reporting is not available at a consolidated level.

GMS Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) ? Three Months Ended Year Ended ? April 30, April 30, ? 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 56,387 $ 75,593 $ 276,079 $ 332,991 Interest expense 19,021 18,184 75,461 65,843 Write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees 674 - 2,075 - Interest income (610 ) (897 ) (1,754 ) (1,287 ) Provision for income taxes 26,680 22,790 98,087 114,512 Depreciation expense 18,640 15,964 69,206 61,177 Amortization expense 16,963 14,858 64,156 65,730 EBITDA $ 137,755 $ 146,492 $ 583,310 $ 638,966 Stock appreciation expense(a) 1,983 1,815 5,391 7,703 Redeemable noncontrolling interests(b) 302 (25 ) 1,427 1,178 Equity-based compensation(c) 3,644 3,019 15,618 13,217 Severance and other permitted costs(d) 307 2,372 2,628 2,788 Transaction costs (acquisitions and other)(e) 1,483 807 4,856 1,961 Gain on disposal of assets(f) (66 ) (799 ) (729 ) (1,413 ) Effects of fair value adjustments to inventory(g) 1,183 487 1,633 1,123 Debt transaction costs(h) (13 ) 173 1,320 173 EBITDA adjustments 8,823 7,849 32,144 26,730 Adjusted EBITDA $ 146,578 $ 154,341 $ 615,454 $ 665,696 ? Net sales $ 1,413,029 $ 1,304,102 $ 5,501,907 $ 5,329,252 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.4 % 11.8 % 11.2 % 12.5 %

___________________________________

(a) Represents changes in the fair value of stock appreciation rights. (b) Represents changes in the fair values of noncontrolling interests and deferred compensation agreements. (c) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense related to the issuance of share-based awards. (d) Represents severance expenses and other costs permitted in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA under the ABL Facility and the Term Loan Facility. (e) Represents costs related to acquisitions paid to third parties. (f) Includes gains and losses from the sale and disposal of assets. (g) Represents the non-cash cost of sales impact of acquisition accounting adjustments to increase inventory to its estimated fair value. (h) Represents costs paid to third-party advisors related to debt refinancing activities.?

GMS Inc. Reconciliation of Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (in thousands) ? Three Months Ended Year Ended ? April 30, April 30, ? 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 204,223 $ 204,810 $ 433,249 $ 441,737 Purchases of property and equipment (17,519 ) (19,422 ) (57,247 ) (52,672 ) Free cash flow (a) $ 186,704 $ 185,388 $ 376,002 $ 389,065

________________________________________

(a) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operations less capital expenditures.

GMS Inc. Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expense to Adjusted SG&A (Unaudited) (in thousands) ? Three Months Ended Year Ended ? April 30, April 30, ? 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expense $ 315,518 $ 279,764 $ 1,198,899 $ 1,093,827 Adjustments Stock appreciation expense(a) (1,983 ) (1,815 ) (5,391 ) (7,703 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interests(b) (302 ) 25 (1,427 ) (1,178 ) Equity-based compensation(c) (3,644 ) (3,019 ) (15,618 ) (13,217 ) Severance and other permitted costs(d) (307 ) (2,384 ) (2,628 ) (2,875 ) Transaction costs (acquisitions and other)(e) (1,483 ) (807 ) (4,856 ) (1,961 ) Gain on disposal of assets(f) 66 799 729 1,413 Debt transaction costs(g) 13 (173 ) (1,320 ) (173 ) Adjusted SG&A $ 307,878 $ 272,390 $ 1,168,388 $ 1,068,133 Net sales $ 1,413,029 $ 1,304,102 $ 5,501,907 $ 5,329,252 Adjusted SG&A margin 21.8 % 20.9 % 21.2 % 20.0 %

___________________________________

(a) Represents changes in the fair value of stock appreciation rights. (b) Represents changes in the fair values of noncontrolling interests and deferred compensation agreements. (c) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense related to the issuance of share-based awards. (d) Represents severance expenses and other costs permitted in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA under the ABL Facility and the Term Loan Facility. (e) Represents costs related to acquisitions paid to third parties. (f) Includes gains and losses from the sale and disposal of assets. (g) Represents costs paid to third-party advisors related to debt refinancing activities.?

GMS Inc. Reconciliation of Income Before Taxes to Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) ? Three Months Ended Year Ended ? April 30, April 30, ? 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income before taxes $ 83,067 $ 98,383 $ 374,166 $ 447,503 EBITDA adjustments 8,823 7,849 32,144 26,730 Write-off of discount and deferred financing fees 674 - 2,075 - Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization (1) 12,243 11,111 44,377 49,931 Adjusted pre-tax income 104,807 117,343 452,762 524,164 Adjusted income tax expense 26,726 28,749 115,454 128,420 Adjusted net income $ 78,081 $ 88,594 $ 337,308 $ 395,744 Effective tax rate (2) 25.5 % 24.5 % 25.5 % 24.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 39,830 41,239 40,229 41,904 Diluted 40,539 41,913 40,906 42,592 Adjusted net income per share: Basic $ 1.96 $ 2.15 $ 8.38 $ 9.44 Diluted $ 1.93 $ 2.11 $ 8.25 $ 9.29

________________________________________

(1) Depreciation and amortization from the increase in value of certain long-term assets associated with the April 1, 2014 acquisition of the predecessor company and amortization of intangible assets from the acquisitions of Titan, Westside Building Materials, Ames Taping Tools and Kamco Supply Corporation. (2) Normalized cash tax rate excluding the impact of acquisition accounting and certain other deferred tax amounts.

