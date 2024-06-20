Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.06.2024 12:36 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JinenU Solar Impressed the Intersolar Europe 2024 by Unique Customization Services

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19th, JinenU Solar, a global leader focusing on solar module customization, makes appearance at Intersolar Europe 2024. Focusing on OEM/ODM services, JinenU has perfectly demonstrated its innovative strength and thus become the focus of attention.


For the Distributed Solar PV(DSPV) systems in European market, JinenU brings highly efficient solar modules ranging from 400W to more than 710W to meet diversified demand, which attracts a large number of customers who are looking for reliable customization solutions.

JinenU's positioning is professional and dedicated to customization, making it distinctive and differentiated in the whole PV industry. This June, JinenU has completed the planning of 20GW in 6 production bases, which fully demonstrates its strength and capability.

In addition, JinenU has professional technical teams and new generation of production equipment. It can quickly and flexibly respond to customers' needs, reduce customers' production costs and risks, and to ensure on-time and high-quality delivery.

During the exhibition, JinenU not only demonstrates the unique advantages of customization services, but also conveyed its firm confidence in the future of PV industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443614/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jinenu-solar-impressed-the-intersolar-europe-2024-by-unique-customization-services-302177847.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.