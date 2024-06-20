Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

20 June 2024

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380013QYWO82NZV529

Result of First General Meeting

In connection with the proposals for the voluntary winding up of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (the "Company" or "ASLIT") and combination with Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT") by way of a scheme of reconstruction of the Company under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme"), the Company is pleased to announce the result of the First General Meeting.

The Company announces that the special resolution proposed at the First General Meeting held today has been passed by Shareholders. Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolution, which was held on a poll, is set out below and will also be published on the Company's website https://www.aberforth.co.uk/trusts-and-funds/aberforth-split-level-income-trust-plc .

Special Resolution Votes For (including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Votes Total % Issued Share Capital represented by Votes Total1 Votes Withheld2 To approve (i) the Scheme; (ii) the reclassification of the Company's shares; (iii) the changes required to be made to the Company's articles of association in order to implement the Scheme; and (iv) the granting of certain powers to the proposed liquidators. 102,532,360 99.87 128,980 0.13 102,661,340 53.96 2,256

Only Ordinary Shareholders were entitled to vote on this resolution. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue as at the voting record time of 6.30 p.m. (London time) on 18 June 2024 (the "Voting Record Time") was 190,250,000. As at that date no Ordinary Shares were held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at the Voting Record Time was 190,250,000.

A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution.

In accordance with the Scheme, the Shares will be disabled for settlement in CREST from 6.00 p.m. on 21 June 2024 and trading will be suspended from 7.30 a.m. on 24 June 2024. Following the reclassification of the Shares and admission of the Reclassified Shares to the London Stock Exchange on 27 June 2024, the Reclassified Shares will be suspended from listing at 7.30 a.m. on 28 June 2024.

The full text of the special resolution proposed at the First General Meeting is set out in the Notice of First General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 28 May 2024 (the "Circular").

The Circular is available for viewing on the Company's website at https://www.aberforth.co.uk/trusts-and-funds/aberforth-geared-value-income-trust-plc and at the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

