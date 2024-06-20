Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Secures Top Spot in Whitelane's 2024 UK IT Sourcing Report

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, an IT services and solutions provider, today announced that it has been ranked first and recognized as an exceptional performer in general satisfaction with service providers and application services categories in the 2024 UK IT Sourcing Study conducted by Whitelane Research.

Whitelane Research is an independent organization focused on IT outsourcing studies on trends and satisfaction across Europe. Considered one of the most comprehensive assessments of the outsourcing business, this research evaluates and ranks the top IT and cloud service providers based on key performance indicators and by segment.

The study, comprising more than 330 participants from the top IT spending organizations in the UK, evaluated close to 900 unique IT sourcing relationships and nearly 900 cloud platform relationships. Thirty-four IT service providers and ten cloud providers were assessed and ranked based on their clients' opinions.

The company ranked third in general satisfaction in digital transformation and fourth in financial services, and in the security services category, Hexaware achieved the ninth position.

Amrinder Singh, Corporate Vice President & Head - EMEA & APAC Operations at Hexaware, said, "This success shows our commitment to improving and adapting to our clients' needs. We are proud of these achievements and will continue to provide transformative solutions and value to our clients."

Jef Loos, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research, said, "Hexaware's progress in various segments, including application services, and with service providers, is impressive. The study's findings show that the company has high client satisfaction and focuses on customer feedback. We congratulate them and hope they continue to excel."

To learn more about Whitelane and the 2024 UK study, click here.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 30,000+ Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are all on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 45+ offices in 16 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-secures-top-spot-in-whitelanes-2024-uk-it-sourcing-report-302177866.html