Nasdaq Welcomes TGS Baltic Lietuva as a Certified Adviser on First North market

Vilnius, June 20, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the law firm TGS Baltic Lietuva has been granted the status of Certified Adviser in Lithuania on the First North market by Nasdaq Vilnius as of June 20, 2024. First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized companies, combining the benefits of being public with simplicity. Being a Certified Adviser permits TGS Baltic to guide growth companies in Lithuania through the Firth North application process and ensure they meet the market's requirements on a continuous basis. "We congratulate TGS Baltic for being granted the status of Certified Adviser on First North and joining the family of Nasdaq Certified Advisers in Lithuania. We are confident that your expertise will greatly benefit companies looking to raise growth capital on First North and contribute to the development of the Lithuanian capital market. Best wishes for your continued success". - said President of Nasdaq Vilnius Saulius Malinauskas. "TGS Baltic has been providing Certified Advisor services through the TGS Baltic office in Estonia since 2021, but the time has come for us to become Certified Advisors in each country - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Last year alone, 8 new bond issues were listed on First North in Lithuania, 5 of which were advised by our TGS Baltic team as Certified Advisers. Being an active participant in the capital market means not only helping clients achieve their goals, but also shaping the best market practices," - said Dalia Augaite, Partner at TGS Baltic. Law firm TGS Baltic is a leading legal provider in the Baltic States and one of the biggest law firms in Lithuania. They offer services in all fields of business law and partner with the world's top legal firms. They operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with over 180 lawyers on their team. Nasdaq First North Market is designed for smaller growth companies seeking to raise capital and gain greater visibility and credibility by exposing themselves to a wider range of investors. For investors, First North offers the opportunity to invest in companies at earlier stages of growth. Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at?nasdaq.com - Media contacts: Birute Jocaite-Šliurpiene birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com +370 61546123