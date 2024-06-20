Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
20.06.2024 13:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Welcomes TGS Baltic Lietuva as a Certified Adviser on First North market

Vilnius, June 20, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the law firm TGS
Baltic Lietuva has been granted the status of Certified Adviser in Lithuania on
the First North market by Nasdaq Vilnius as of June 20, 2024. 

First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized
companies, combining the benefits of being public with simplicity. Being a
Certified Adviser permits TGS Baltic to guide growth companies in Lithuania
through the Firth North application process and ensure they meet the market's
requirements on a continuous basis. 

"We congratulate TGS Baltic for being granted the status of Certified Adviser
on First North and joining the family of Nasdaq Certified Advisers in
Lithuania. We are confident that your expertise will greatly benefit companies
looking to raise growth capital on First North and contribute to the
development of the Lithuanian capital market. Best wishes for your continued
success". - said President of Nasdaq Vilnius Saulius Malinauskas. 

"TGS Baltic has been providing Certified Advisor services through the TGS
Baltic office in Estonia since 2021, but the time has come for us to become
Certified Advisors in each country - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Last year
alone, 8 new bond issues were listed on First North in Lithuania, 5 of which
were advised by our TGS Baltic team as Certified Advisers. Being an active
participant in the capital market means not only helping clients achieve their
goals, but also shaping the best market practices," - said Dalia Augaite,
Partner at TGS Baltic. 

Law firm TGS Baltic is a leading legal provider in the Baltic States and one of
the biggest law firms in Lithuania. They offer services in all fields of
business law and partner with the world's top legal firms. They operate in
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with over 180 lawyers on their team. 

Nasdaq First North Market is designed for smaller growth companies seeking to
raise capital and gain greater visibility and credibility by exposing
themselves to a wider range of investors. For investors, First North offers the
opportunity to invest in companies at earlier stages of growth. 

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and
other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and
services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at?nasdaq.com 

 -

Media contacts:

Birute Jocaite-Šliurpiene
birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com
+370 61546123
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
