Tilray Brands, Inc.: Tilray Medical Launches Broken Coast Medical Cannabis Brand in Australia

Broken Coast EU-GMP Certified Medical Cannabis Whole Flower Products Are Now Available through a Doctor's Prescription in Australia

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray Brands") (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medical cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, thereby transforming healthcare, today announced the launch of Broken Coast EU-GMP certified medical cannabis products in Australia.



Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International, Tilray Brands, said, "Our highly scalable global footprint, which enables us to deliver medical cannabis globally from our facilities in Canada as well as our facilities in Europe, combined with our diverse portfolio of cannabis brands and products have been instrumental in leading the evolution of the global medical cannabis industry. As medical cannabis demand continues to grow worldwide, Tilray Brands remains steadfast in our commitment to providing healthcare professionals and patients with safe and reliable access to the highest-quality medical cannabis products.

Ms. Faltischek continued, "We have been vigilant in ensuring that we continue to fulfill our mission of transforming the lives of patients by empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions. The launch of Broken Coast medical cannabis in response to the feedback we received in Australia and leveraging insights from our operations in Canada and Europe, further evidences our commitment to our mission. Our unwavering dedication to innovation, quality and patient needs continues to be the foundation upon which we build our success and growth."

Medical Cannabis patients in Australia now have access to Broken Coast's renowned cannabis strains cultivated by Broken Coast and manufactured by Avanti Rx Analytics Inc. (Avanti RX), Tilray Brands's EU-GMP certified facility located in Canada, which also holds a Health Canada Drug Establishment License, ensuring the highest quality and safety standards for medical cannabis patients and consumers.

The following Broken Coast products are now available for medical cannabis patients in Australia:

Broken Coast Amnesia Haze THC22 10g Broken Coast OG Kush Breath THC25 10g Broken Coast Cherry Cheesecake THC19 10g Broken Coast EmergenZ THC27 10g - Expected availability in July 2024

Tilray continues to be one of the leading providers of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis to patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments, and researchers across the globe, and today is a leading provider of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis products in over 20 countries with a comprehensive portfolio of THC and CBD products. In furtherance of its mission, Tilray has supported medical trials globally studying the efficacy of medical cannabis as a treatment for indications including pediatric epilepsy, refractory pediatric epilepsy, cancer-induced nausea and vomiting, HIV, essential tremor, breast cancer disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and alcohol use disorders.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios and Navcora. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first EU-GMP certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, specifically in Portugal and Germany simultaneously. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments in 20 countries and across five continents.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better - one person at a time - by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

