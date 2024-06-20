Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix to Participate in ROTH 10?? Annual London Conference Held June 26-27, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2024(NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced that Lantronix CEO Saleel Awsare will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the ROTH 10th Annual London Conference held June 26-27, 2024, at the Four Seasons London at Park Lane in London.



To request a one-on-one meeting with Lantronix, please email oneononerequests@roth.comor contact your ROTH sales representative. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_103811/conference_home.html.

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix's products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix's leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

