Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - Bayhorse Silver Inc, (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") reports that the installation of three groundwater test wells is underway at its Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA to complete the final part of its baseline studies required for the Company's full Mine Operating Permit.

The three test wells, two of 150 foot depth, and one of 750 foot depth, are to determine whether any groundwater is present around the Bayhorse Silver Mine that may be affected by planned mining operations. The wells are expected to be drilled and completed by the end of the first week of July.

The test wells are being installed under the direction and supervision of HDR Engineering, of Boise, Idaho, through a ground water test plan approved by Oregon's Department of Geological and Mineral Industries ("Dogami").

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, comments "It has taken a year from the initial planning stage, to approval of the ground water test well drilling program. Now that it is underway, we are in the final stages of our full Mine Operating Permit application to get back to mining operations."

Figure 1, Groundwater test well drill rig in operation at the Bayhorse Mine with the Pegasus Property in the background

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/213704_72a1fa0bc46e0a18_001full.jpg

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA and the Pegasus Project, in Washington County, Idaho. The Bayhorse Silver Mine and the Pegasus Project are 44 km southwest of Hercules Silver's porphyry copper discovery. The Bayhorse Mine includes a state of the art Steinert Ore-Sorting technology reducing waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%, we have created a minimum environmental impact facility capable of mining 200 tons of mineralization per day and the ability to process and supply 3,600 tons per year of silver/copper concentrate ranging between 7,500 to 15,000 g/t using standard flotation processing at its milling facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA, with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company also has an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine high grade silver/gold property located in B.C. Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

