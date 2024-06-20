The windows, composed of glass-glass BIPV panels with thermal and acoustic insulation, are designed for use on building exteriors. They can generate between 150 and 225 W/m2. While currently manufactured and marketed in Spain, they may soon be available in Germany. From pv magazine Spain Spanish BIPV manufacturer SolReina has won the award for Best Utility Model for its BIPV window at the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office's Best Invention Protected by Industrial Property Awards. Competing against 153 other competing projects, José Reina García presented his invention from the Asturias-based ...

