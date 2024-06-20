Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.AI Announces Array of Major Platform Updates Featuring New & Exclusive AI-Powered Rendering for 3D Models and CAD Product Photography

Industry First AI-Powered Rendering Platform Targeting the $129 Billion eCommerce Product Photography Market

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C), a innovative AI solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is excited to announce major platform upgrades. The launch of its exclusive and industry first i AI-powered photography rendering studio, now available within the Toggle platform. This innovative technology enables users to render up to eight high-resolution images, from 1K to 4K, in just minutes with a simple click of a button. The platform also features a pay as you go credit system that makes purchasing 3D models, meshes, or 3D product photography easy and affordable.

Key advantages of Toggle3D.AI's platform include:

Low Cost - Eliminate the need for expensive photo shoots.

High Quality - Produce images from 1K to 4K resolution.

Instant Results - Create stunning images in minutes.

Versatile Angles of the product - Generate images in any orientation, no need for green screens.

E-commerce Ready - Perfect for showcasing products online.

Effortless Customization - Easily create diverse images with multiple backgrounds.

eCommerce Product Photography Market Insights

According to Verified Market reports the eCommerce Product Photography Market size was valued at USD 129 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 275.4 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of 11.6% During the Forecast Period 2024-2030.

This growth is driven by the increasing importance of high-quality visuals in online retail, as businesses seek to enhance customer engagement and reduce return rates.

In the e-commerce industry, visualizing products effectively is crucial, significantly influencing the decision-making process of potential customers. High-quality product photography is proven to be a key factor in driving sales and building consumer trust. According to recent data:

Product Pages with High-Quality Images see a 30% higher conversion rate than those with low-quality visuals.

Consumer Trust: 75% of online shoppers rely on product photos when deciding on a purchase.

Return Rates: Clear and accurate product images can reduce return rates by up to 22%.

Engagement Metrics: Products with multiple images from different angles generate 65% more engagement and interaction.

Toggle3D.AI's solution offers AI powered affordable and efficient alternatives to costly photo shoots, allowing businesses to produce professional-grade photos that highlight unique features and present products in real-world contexts. This capability is essential for creating a memorable and persuasive online shopping experience, leading to higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

Try out this new feature in our platform at : https://app.toggle3d.com/

The platform's ease of customization enables businesses to quickly adapt images for different marketing campaigns or seasonal promotions, ensuring that their content remains fresh and engaging. By leveraging AI-powered rendering, Toggle3D.AI empowers e-commerce businesses to elevate their product photography and drive sales like never before.

Toggle3D.AI, with its comprehensive suite of 3D and AR services, now offers a powerful one-stop solution for e-commerce with the addition of AI-driven product photography. Within the Toggle platform, users can create and texture 3D models, visualize products in augmented reality (AR), share AR experiences directly on e-commerce websites, and generate stunning, high-resolution product photos effortlessly. This seamless integration empowers businesses to elevate their digital presence and drive sales with cutting-edge visual technology.

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.AI is a leading provider of innovative 3D rendering solutions, dedicated to transforming the way businesses visualize and present their products. Our platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to deliver high-quality, customizable images quickly and efficiently, helping e-commerce businesses thrive in a competitive market.



