Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Brand Teams Up with Pyramyd AIR for Outdoor Adventure Protection

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Mace Security International (OTCQB:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, announces a strategic partnership with Pyramyd AIR, the premier online airgun and outdoor gear store, to provide safety solutions for outdoor enthusiasts. These two Cleveland-area companies aim to equip adventurers with the essential tools and knowledge to stay safe while enjoying the great outdoors.

The partnership will feature a variety of Mace® Brand products, including:

Mace ® Brand Pepper Gel : with an 18-foot range and UV dye for assailant identification

: with an 18-foot range and UV dye for assailant identification Mace ® Brand Personal Alarm Keychains : compact and powerful, the alarm emits a 130dB sound to deter threats and attract help

: compact and powerful, the alarm emits a 130dB sound to deter threats and attract help Mace® Brand Bear Spray: essential protection for bear-populated areas

Pyramyd AIR will integrate these products into its extensive catalog, making them available to its customer base.

"Safety is paramount for anyone enjoying outdoor activities. By teaming up with Mace® Brand, we can provide our customers with top-tier safety products they need to stay safe in any environment," said Val Gamerman, President of Pyramyd AIR.

About Pyramyd AIR

Pyramyd AIR is the world's largest online retailer of airguns and accessories. Based out of Solon, Ohio, the company is on a mission to grow the shooting community through an unmatched selection of quality products, excellent customer support, and a commitment to safety. Pyramyd AIR matches shooters with the best guns for their needs and offers a diverse inventory from the industry's leading manufacturers. Each year, the company hosts the Pyramyd Air Cup competition, which draws contestants from around the globe.

For all media or press inquiries, please contact Marketing Director, Emily Phillippi at emily.phillippi@pyramydair.com .

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International, Inc. (Mace® Brand) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand-the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Brand Take Down® brand, KUROS!® personal safety products, Vigilant Personal Protection Systems® alarms, and Tornado® pepper spray and stun guns. Mace Security International, Inc. distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

