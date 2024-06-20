Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Hydrogen Technologies Primed for Expansion Beyond Steam

HT's Patented Next-Gen Boiler Burner Technology Opens New Doors to Hard-to-Abate Direct Fired Industrial Applications

TULSA, OK and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Hydrogen Technologies ("HT"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(FRA:JLM), is pleased to announce that it has successfully tested its patented, next generation Dynamic Combustion Chamber (DCC) boiler burner at the Ohio facility of Selas Heat Technology Company LLC, one of HT's partners for its DCC boiler burner.

HT's patented, next-gen zero-emission burner system was engineered to lower manufacturing costs, improve DCC boiler maintenance efficiencies and enhance boiler output flexibility. It was also designed for utilization beyond the DCC boiler's steam and hot water production, including direct fired industrial applications to make products that require extremely high temperatures in their manufacturing processes.

Hydrogen Technologies' patented burner flame

Direct fired industrial applications are processes where a flame or high-temperature gas comes into direct contact with the material being heated or treated. This method is commonly used for its efficiency and ability to achieve high temperatures rapidly. Direct fired is used in many industrial applications, including the production of steel, glass, ceramics, chemicals, cement, asphalt and bitumen, etc.

Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho Energy Ventures, stated, "We are excited to extend our zero-emission combustion technology beyond steam and hot water generation. Through collaboration with Selas, we aim to provide solutions for decarbonizing hard-to-abate, high-temperature industrial processes that rely on direct fired applications."

HT plans to host a series of Demo Days later this calendar year for clients and partners to see the next-gen DCC boiler burner system in operation.

HT's DCC GHG-free hydrogen-fueled boilers offer a highly efficient and sustainable alternative to conventional, polluting, fossil fuel-based boilers. DCC boilers eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, providing a clean and eco-friendly source of steam for various industries and applications. Through an exothermic reaction that combines pure hydrogen (H2) and pure oxygen (O2) gas, the DCC boiler achieves industry leading fuel efficiency with zero greenhouse gas emissions.¹ The DCC boiler was awarded the Solar Impulse Foundation's prestigious "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" label, recognizing profitable solutions to protect the environment.

About Hydrogen Technologies

Hydrogen Technologies (HT) offers its award-winning CLEAN, ZERO-EMISSION ENERGY SOLUTION for the Commercial and Industrial Boiler Market. There are a wide range of applications for our cleanH2steam DCC boiler, which works much like traditional commercial heat, hot water and industrial steam boilers. Whether the application is district heating, food processing, chemical refining, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper mills, or any other industrial process, HT has a reliable, efficient and clean solution for your GHG and ESG goals.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies , delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production.

¹ Process Engineering Associates, LLC, "DCC Efficiency Test Report," by Chris Muntean, August 2022

