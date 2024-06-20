Catheter Precision, Inc. Announces Receipt of First Purchase Order for VIVO from Distributor in Middle East

Catheter Precision, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American:VTAK), a US based innovative medical device company announced that it has received its first purchase order from Qatar. As previously announced, an initial evaluation of the VIVO product was completed earlier this year at Hamad Medical Corporation Heart Hospital in Doha.

"VIVO is a tool that allows physicians to streamline ventricular ablation procedures potentially saving time and reducing patient complications", said Fatih Ayoglu, European Sales Manager. "We look forward to continuing this expansion strategy."

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to provide hospitals and physicians with the tools they need to push the standard of care. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "may," "might," "can," "could," "continue," "depends," "expect," "expand," "forecast," "intend," "predict," "plan," "rely," "should," "will," "may," "seek," "would," "forward," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that VIVO is a tool that allows physicians to streamline ventricular ablation procedures potentially saving time and reducing patient complications, and that we look forward to continuing our expansion strategy. They also include any implied statements regarding the future success of our expansion strategy, that purchase orders by distributors will lead to widespread adoption of VIVO, and that the current purchase order will lead to future orders from Hamad Medical Corporation or other persons in Qatar, the Middle East or elsewhere. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to the risk that members of the EP community and other doctors and hospitals will fail to recognize VIVO's value or for other reasons will prefer other methodologies and/or products, including the products of our current competitors as well as possible new and emerging competing products of which we are not yet aware; the risk that customers and new distributors, including Hamad Medical Corporation, which has not entered into a long term purchasing contract with us, may not make additional purchases in the future, and that our business relationship with them and/or other distributors and/or persons in Qatar and elsewhere in the Middle East could be disrupted by the armed conflict in Israel and the Gaza strip and/or changes in U.S. international relations and/or related geopolitical changes; and other risks and uncertainties attendant to our business included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K and other SEC filings available at www.sec.gov. These additional risks and uncertainties include, but aren't limited to, risks that our cash needs will continue to exceed our liquidity, we will not be able to reach profitability unless we are able to achieve our product expansion and growth goals, our research and development and commercialization efforts may depend on entering into agreements with corporate collaborators, we have entered into joint marketing agreements with respect to our products, and may enter into additional joint marketing agreements, that will reduce our revenues from product sales, royalty agreements with respect to our LockeT device will reduce any future profits from this product, if we experience significant disruptions in our information technology systems, our business may be adversely affected, litigation and other legal proceedings may adversely affect our business, if we make acquisitions or divestitures, we could encounter difficulties that harm our business, failure to attract and retain sufficient qualified personnel could also impede our growth, failure to maintain effective internal controls could cause our investors to lose confidence in us and adversely affect the market price of our common stock, we have determined that our internal controls and disclosure controls were not effective as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, and as a result, without effective remediation of the material weaknesses that we have identified, we may not be able to accurately report our financial results or prevent fraud, our revenues may depend on our customers' receipt of adequate reimbursement from private insurers and government sponsored healthcare programs, we may be unable to compete successfully with companies in our highly competitive industry, many of whom have substantially greater resources than we do, our future operating results depend upon our ability to obtain components and finished product in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms or according to schedules, prices, quality and volumes that are acceptable to us, and suppliers may fail to deliver components or finished product, or we may be unable to manage these components or product procurement effectively or obtain these components or products on such terms, if hospitals, physicians and patients do not accept our current and future products or if the market for indications for which any product candidate is approved is smaller than expected, we may be unable to generate significant revenue, if any, our medical device operations are subject to pervasive and continuing FDA regulatory requirements, our products may be subject to potential product liability risks as well as additional recalls, revocations or suspensions after receiving FDA or foreign approval or clearance, which could divert managerial and financial resources, harm our reputation, and adversely affect our business, changes in trade policies among the U.S. and other countries, in particular the imposition of new or higher tariffs, could place pressure on our average selling prices as our customers seek to offset the impact of increased tariffs on their own products, increased tariffs or the imposition of other barriers to international trade could have a material adverse effect on our revenues and operating results. The risks and uncertainties described above may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant economic uncertainty, or other pandemics, disruptions to our ability to conduct business overseas, including to our supply chain, from the Ukraine war, the Israeli-Hamas armed conflict and other ongoing hostilities and instabilities in the Middle East and elsewhere, and ongoing volatility in the stock markets and the U.S. economy in general.

