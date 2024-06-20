Chosen People Ministries: Christians Rally on Broadway in Manhattan to Oppose Antisemitism

Chosen People Ministries Will Host June 20 Event That Seeks to 'Stop the Hate' Against Jewish People

In response to increasing antisemitism, Chosen People Ministries is mobilizing individuals from all walks of life to unite in solidarity and stand against the rising tide of hatred against Jewish people and Israel.

On June 20, Chosen People Ministries will host "Oppose Antisemitism: Stop the Hate" at Palladium Times Square in Manhattan. Chosen People Ministries, an organization dedicated to sharing the love of the Messiah with Jewish people worldwide, is seeking to confront and combat the global scourge of antisemitism through education, solidarity, and prayer.

Speakers for the rally include Dr. A.R. Bernard, senior pastor of Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn; Dr. Michael Brown, an author, social commentator and Messianic Jewish apologist; Dr. Mitch Glaser, president of Chosen People Ministries; and Mark and Freya Leach, father/daughter antisemitism activists from Australia. Featured musical artists include Joshua Aaron, Yaron Cherniak, and Aaron Shust.

"As an organization committed to the welfare of the Jewish people, Chosen People Ministries refuses to remain silent in the face of hatred and bigotry," Dr. Glaser said. "Through events like 'Oppose Antisemitism: Stop the Hate,' we hope to inspire individuals to become agents of change and champions of tolerance and understanding."

In the wake of the events following the massacre in Israel on October 7, antisemitic incidents have been on the rise globally, targeting Jewish communities with hateful rhetoric, violence, and discrimination.

"We cannot stand idly by while antisemitism continues to spread its poisonous ideology," said Dr. Glaser. "We must take action to support the Jewish people and oppose the genocidal attacks of Hamas, and various other Iranian proxies like Hezbollah, as well as the growing anti-Jewish movement in the United States and Europe."

The upcoming rally will feature insightful speakers, worship, and teaching designed to raise awareness about the dangers of antisemitism and empower attendees to take meaningful action in their communities. From exploring the historical roots of antisemitism to examining its modern manifestations, participants will gain valuable insights into combatting this age-old hatred.

"It is our hope that those who attend the Rally will be inspired to engage with their churches and pastors, Evangelical institutions, universities, and major denominations to rally fellow believers and take action against the rising antisemitism in North America and around the globe," Dr. Glaser said.

The "Oppose Antisemitism: Stop the Hate" event is open to people of all faiths and backgrounds who share a commitment to combating antisemitism and promoting a world where all people are treated with dignity and respect.

Event Details:

Date: June 20, 2024

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Palladium Times Square, 1515 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Registration: https://www.chosenpeople.com/opposeantisemitism/

About Chosen People Ministries: Chosen People Ministries is a global organization dedicated to proclaiming the Gospel message of salvation in Jesus the Messiah to Jewish people around the world. With a rich history spanning over 125 years, Chosen People Ministries is committed to sharing the love of the Messiah with Jewish people through innovative outreach initiatives, discipleship programs, and humanitarian aid projects.

