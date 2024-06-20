SMC Entertainment, Inc.: SMC Files Corporate Action with FINRA to Change its Corporate Name and Trading Symbol

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SMCE), a versatile incubator company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies, is pleased to announce the submission of corporate action with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") to change its Company name and its stock trading symbol (the "FINRA Corporate Action").

As part of the FINRA Corporate Action, the Company has requested changing its current corporate name from "SMC Entertainment, Inc." to "Fyntechnical Innovations Inc." and the stock trading symbol from "SMCE" to "FYNN". Although the Company has reserved the name Fyntechnical Innovations Inc. with the Nevada Secretary of State, there's no guarantee that FINRA would approve the requested name and trading symbol. The Company has reserved a new domain name that will host its new website, www.fyntechnical.com.

"Upon successful completion of the FINRA Corporate Action our name change will secure the company's identity as Fyntechnical Innovations .We look forward to shedding the SMC image and rebranding ourselves as a first in class best in class fintech." stated Erik Blum, SMC/Fyntechnical CEO. "Fyntechnical Innovations will look to set the standard in all types of disruption technology. We have a vision, and we are executing on it. We will continue to strengthen our image, brand, and our commitment to increasing shareholder value. This is a truly exciting time at our company, I look forward to providing a shareholder update on all the many positive developments that we have already executed."

About SMC: www.smceinc.com

SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity.

Press Release Contact:

Erik Blum,

Chief Executive Officer

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

360-820-5973

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

SOURCE: SMC Entertainment, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com