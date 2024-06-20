Advanced Call Center Technologies: ACT Expands Norman Call Center Facility, Solidifying Position as Area's Largest Employer

NORMAN, OK / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC), a total experience (TX) innovator and 100% employee-owned customer experience (CX) leader, announced today that just two years after establishing its presence in Norman, Oklahoma, it will add 800 new jobs through a strategic expansion, solidifying its position as the city's largest private employer. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory and commitment to fostering economic development in the region. The Norman Economic Development Coalition projects that ACT's growth in the city will have a $350 million impact on the community.









Located at 2701 Technology Place, the 51,000-square-foot Norman facility has been a cornerstone of ACT's operations in the state since it opened the facility two years ago. With the expansion, ACT has solidified its position as Norman's largest private-sector employer, currently employing approximately 1,500 individuals, and is projected to add another 800 jobs to the local workforce.

Governor J. Kevin Stitt expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "Cleveland County is at the forefront of my efforts to make Oklahoma a top 10 state for business. I'm thrilled to join ACT today in celebrating the expansion of their call center facility here in Oklahoma. This investment not only creates over 800 new jobs for our citizens but also underscores our state's commitment to fostering economic growth and opportunity."

Lawrence McKinney, president and CEO of the Norman Economic Development Coalition, commended ACT's expansion, stating, "The expansion will create hundreds of indirect jobs for the city of Norman, with a total impact of about 2,587 jobs. The company's decision to expand to Norman is estimated to have a $350 million impact on the community."

"ACT's substantial expansion in Norman is a testament to the work ethic of Oklahomans," said Hunter Croft, CEO of ACT. "When we converted to an employee-owned company two years ago, we couldn't have anticipated the dramatic increase in productivity and growth that would occur. Employee ownership, outstanding benefits, great culture, and personal growth opportunities obviously resonated well within Norman and Cleveland County."

ACT is 100% employee-owned, which means its employees are shareholders in the company. Susan Parker, ACT's Chief Operating Officer, highlighted the benefits of employee ownership: "This unique ownership structure fosters a culture of collaboration and commitment, where every employee has a stake in the company's success and shares in its growth, while cultivating a vested interest in delivering value to our clients, and their motivations are uniquely aligned to our client's success."

Mayor Larry Heikkila expressed optimism about the impact of ACT's expansion on the local community by encouraging OU graduates to consider employment at ACT after graduation.

ACT's expansion in Norman reflects its continued commitment to providing employment opportunities and driving economic growth in the region. The company looks forward to furthering its positive impact on the community and continuing to build momentum in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry.

About ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies)

ACT is a U.S.-based business process outsourcing provider and global leader in customer care. Our approach is founded on a winning formula - that the best solutions integrate Employee Experience (EX) + Customer Experience (CX) + User Experience (UX) + Digital Experience (DX) + Multi-experience (MX) for an outstanding Total Experience (TX) overall. As a 100% employee-owned company, we have placed Employee Experience at the center of our business strategy because we know that engaged employees ensure the best customer outcomes. As shareholders in the business, our Employee Owners have a personal interest in delivering value to our clients, and their motivations are uniquely aligned to our clients' success.

We have more than 27 years of experience helping our partners drive growth and brand loyalty by providing amazing experiences across every touchpoint and channel of the customer journey. We serve many of the world's top companies spanning a wide range of verticals, including numerous Fortune 50 clients. We offer a broad range of leading-edge technologies and custom solutions tailored to your business needs to make every unique customer connection count.

