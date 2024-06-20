Truly Good Foods Announces New Role: Eric Leonard Promoted to Chief Strategy Officer

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Truly Good Foods is delighted to announce the promotion of Eric Leonard to the newly established role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective immediately. This strategic appointment underscores TGF's commitment to growth and innovation as Leonard will play a critical role in steering the company toward achieving its long-term objectives.





Truly Good Foods Chief Strategy Officer Eric Leonard





Leonard's journey with Truly Good Foods began in 2022 when he joined as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he quickly became a cornerstone of the leadership team, bringing a wealth of experience and a sharp strategic mind. Over the past two years, Leonard's impact on TGF's financial health and efficiencies has been profound, helping the company navigate a dynamic market landscape with confidence and agility.

In his new role as CSO, Leonard will oversee TGF's director-level leaders, driving strategic initiatives across the organization. He will retain financial oversight in addition to taking on responsibilities in Sales, Marketing, HR, IT, and Supply Chain functions. He will focus on identifying and capitalizing on growth opportunities, enhancing competitive edge, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

"Eric has been a tremendous asset for our company's growth and financial success since his arrival at Truly Good Foods," said Angela Bauer, President/CEO of Truly Good Foods. "Beyond his role as CFO, he has been instrumental in aligning our strategic vision and driving key data-driven decisions. His dedication to continuous improvement and his ability to step up and help get the job done are the essence of our company culture. We are confident that Eric's leadership will be invaluable as we navigate the many opportunities ahead."

Those who have had the privilege of working closely with Eric Leonard know that he embodies the essence of TGF's culture, resonating deeply with its SNACK company values: Spark growth & curiosity, Nurture integrity, Advance leadership, Captivate customers and Kindle collaboration.

As TGF embarks on this new chapter, Leonard's vision and guidance as CSO will undoubtedly lead to a brighter and Truly Good future.

About Truly Good Foods:

Flavor runs in the family. Truly Good Foods has a passion for snacks and has specialized in quality snacking for more than 47 years. Women-owned and second-generation family-operated, TGF is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a recently expanded manufacturing facility and five additional operating centers across the United States. Bulk snack mixes are the foundation of our offerings with a wide variety of over 2,000 manufactured and distributed products, ensuring a full snack program.

Truly Good Snacks = Premium, Familiar Ingredients + Fun Culinary Flavors + Functional Benefits

Visit www.trulygoodfoods.com for more info.

Contact Information

Lisa Smith

Director of Marketing

lsmith@trulygoodfoods.com

704-574-3314

SOURCE: Truly Good Foods

View the original press release on newswire.com.