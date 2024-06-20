San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced the launch and availability of the first mobile hotspot from the company's new connected solutions portfolio, the Sonim Spot H500 5G, through UScellular beginning June 20. Designed to meet the demanding needs of prosumers, consumers, students, enterprises, and public safety professionals, the Spot H500 uniquely delivers ultra-fast Internet speeds and enhanced connectivity in a rugged form factor for uncompromised reliability and durability.

"We are thrilled to introduce our mobile hotspot line with the launch of the Sonim Spot H500 5G mobile hotspot at UScellular. This device is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users who demand top-tier performance and reliability," said Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer at Sonim. "Our company's success has always been rooted in providing rugged communication solutions that our customers can rely on, whether they are enterprise clients, first responders, or everyday consumers. Partnering with UScellular for the launch of the Spot H500 emphasizes our commitment to making reliable, high-performance communication tools accessible to more users."

The Spot H500 is engineered to be the ultimate portable dedicated wireless internet connectivity tool, ready for any adventure life throws its way. Whether navigating remote terrains or urban jungles, this rugged device is waterproof, dustproof, drop-proof, and essentially life-proof. As the only mobile hotspot offered by UScellular at this time, it ticks all the boxes for best-in-class connectivity: 5G performance, ultra-high quality, advanced features for enhanced connectivity options, exceptional ruggedness, and robust security backed by Trade Agreement Act (TAA) compliance from a US-based company.

Sonim Spot H500 5G Mobile Hotspot Features

Reliable, high-performance 5G1: Powered by the Snapdragon® SDX62 Modem-RF system, the Spot H500 delivers a dedicated wireless internet connectivity at exceptional 5G sub-6 GHz performance. It enables a super-fast, smoother connectivity experience for streaming, video conferencing, and gaming. Combined with robust security, this device is the smart choice for secure business communications, students, and remote work.

Capacity: Connect up to 342 devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs and gaming devices, ensuring reliable simultaneous performance for family vacations, team collaborations, classroom settings, business failover, pop up events, remote worksites, and more.

Wi-Fi 6 and 6E 3 : Equipped with the Qualcomm WCN6856 Wi-Fi modem, it supports multiple Wi-Fi standards across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and the new 6GHz bands, ensuring excellent performance whether using legacy or cutting-edge Wi-Fi-capable devices. Its Wi-Fi 6E capability functions like a high-speed lane, reducing congestion and lag, thus providing smooth and uninterrupted internet access even in the most challenging environments.





Equipped with the Qualcomm WCN6856 Wi-Fi modem, it supports multiple Wi-Fi standards across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and the new 6GHz bands, ensuring excellent performance whether using legacy or cutting-edge Wi-Fi-capable devices. Its Wi-Fi 6E capability functions like a high-speed lane, reducing congestion and lag, thus providing smooth and uninterrupted internet access even in the most challenging environments. Ethernet Port: Offers wired connectivity for situations where Wi-Fi might be unreliable or insecure. This feature is ideal for office and pop-up retail environments needing stable connections for video conferencing and point of sale, as well as home setups where high-speed wired internet is essential for gaming consoles or desktop computers.

Power Bank Functionality: Serves as a power bank for external devices to charge phones, tablets and other devices-perfect for field workers, travelers, and families on the go.





Serves as a power bank for external devices to charge phones, tablets and other devices-perfect for field workers, travelers, and families on the go. Rugged Durability: Built to Sonim's proprietary 12-point rugged performance standards, military specifications (MIL-STD 810H), and rated IP68 for water and dust protection. It is designed to survive extreme conditions such as drops, dust, and water exposure4, making it suitable for construction sites, emergency field locations, and outdoor activities.

All-Day Battery Life: Equipped with a powerful, rechargeable 6000mAh battery that lasts all day via Qualcomm® Quick Charge technology 5, ensuring continuous connectivity during long workdays or travel. The device can also work plugged into an electrical socket without the battery.

Touch Screen Interface: Easy-to-use touchscreen for managing connections effortlessly, simplifying the user experience for all levels of tech proficiency.

"Ensuring reliable connectivity in any environment is important, and we are delighted to now offer the Sonim Spot H500 5G mobile hotspot to our consumer and enterprise customers," said Kyle Bedtelyon, senior director of the device and accessory portfolio at UScellular. "This device provides us a new connectivity solution to meet the diverse needs of our customers, including those in public safety, construction and precision agriculture."

The Sonim Spot H500 is available through UScellular beginning June 20 online and in select retail locations. For more information visit www.uscellular.com and https://www.sonimtech.com/wireless-connectivity/sonim-h500/.

1 Data plan required. Actual results may vary. Coverage and data speeds subject to network availability.

2 Wi-Fi 6E and the 6 GHz band will be enabled via a software update after launch.

3 The H500 series supports up to 32 devices connected via Wi-Fi, plus two additional devices tethered via USB and Ethernet.

4 Sonim devices are built for heavy duty use. They are certified to resist dust and water under International Electrotechnical Commission Ingress Protection (IP) Standard 60529. This means they are designed to minimize the intrusion of dust and can be submerged in water up to 6.5 feet deep (2 meters) for up to 30 minutes. They are also shock resistant and can withstand occasional drops from up to 5.9 feet (1.8 meters). While our devices are tough, they are not indestructible. Use outside these parameters is not recommended and is not warranted. After immersion, always promptly rinse and dry the device. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com/support.

5 Battery life and activity may vary depending on the number of connected devices and activity, including use of Ethernet.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

