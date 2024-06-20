Toronto, Canada and Knoxville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (TSXV: SOLR) (OTC PINK: SAENF) ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company'), a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), taking place on Tuesday June 25, 2024 at the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto, Ontario.

"Solar Alliance looks forward to presenting at 2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference," said CEO Myke Clark. "Our purposeful transition to larger commercial and utility solar projects continues to generate consistent revenue growth and combined with ongoing cost discipline, has resulted in a profitable first quarter of 2024. We continue to see strong demand for commercial solar and we remain focused on larger, higher margin projects to support our growth. Solar Alliance represents a unique investing opportunity and I look forward to sharing our story at the Canadian Climate Investor Conference," concluded Clark.

For a complete agenda of the conference and to register, see the conference website here: https://events.tsx.com/ccic/.

About the Canadian Climate Investor Conference

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians. The conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem. The conference is not for profit. A donation will be made to a non-profit incubator to support the Canadian clean technology ecosystem.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. Our experienced team of solar professionals reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions. Solar Alliance's strategy is to build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility customers. The technical and operational synergies from this combined business model supports sustained growth across the solar project value chain from design, engineering, installation, ownership and operations/maintenance.

