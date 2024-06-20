SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.: SAb Biotherapeutics Rebrands as SAB BIO

New name, logo and website updates, stock symbol will remain SABS

With new brand identity, SAB BIO continues drive towards serious unmet needs in type 1 diabetes

MIAMI, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SABS) (the "Company" or "SAB"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform developing a human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hIgG) for delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced its new name, SAB BIO, and visual identity to more closely align with its mission to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders with the use of its unique immunotherapy platform. This rebrand includes a new name, logo mark and website updates to reflect the company's strategic evolution.

"Our business has transformed significantly in the past year, with our singular focus on developing therapies that have the potential to slow disease progression in patients with new or recent onset stage 3 type 1 diabetes," said Samuel J. Reich, Chairman and CEO of SAB BIO. "Refreshing our corporate brand to reflect our vision for a new type 1 diabetes therapy was an important step to align our identity with our plan for clinical development and presence within the type 1 diabetes community."

The rebrand is announced in advance of SAB's poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association 84th Scientific Sessions on June 21-24, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

The new SAB BIO name and visual identity are effective as of today; for more information on the company and SAB-142, visit SAB.BIO.

Outlook

The Company confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2024, as previously disclosed in its May 20, 2024 first quarter earnings press release as well as confirmed its upcoming milestones including a topline data readout from its Phase 1 study of its lead candidate, SAB-142.

About SAB-142

SAB-142 is a human alternative to rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG). SAB-142's mechanism of action is analogous to that of rabbit ATG, which has been clinically validated in multiple clinical trials for type 1 diabetes, demonstrating the ability to slow down disease progression in patients with new or recent onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes.

Two clinical trials have shown that a single, low dose of rabbit ATG has demonstrated the ability to modulate the body's immune response to help slow beta cell destruction and preserve the ability of these cells to generate insulin, which the body needs to regulate blood sugar and carry out all human activities.

SAB-142, like rabbit ATG, directly targets multiple immune cells involved in destroying pancreatic beta cells. By stopping immune cells from attacking beta cells, this treatment has potential to preserve insulin-producing beta cells. However, most humans treated with rabbit ATG develop serum sickness and anti-drug antibodies from exposure to the rabbit-derived antibody. SAB-142 is a human antibody, intended to allow safe, consistent re-dosing for type 1 diabetes, a lifelong chronic disease, without the potential risk of inducing the major adverse immune reactions that can occur with administration of an animal ATG.

After receiving FDA IND clearance in May, the company is now working to expand the clinical program with SAB-142.

About SAB BIO

SAB BIO (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing human, multi- targeted, high-potency immunoglobulins (IgGs), without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma, to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company's lead asset, SAB-142, targets T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine, the only transgenic animal with a human artificial chromosome, SAB's DiversitAb drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, human IgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases without the need for convalescent plasma or human donors. For more information on SAB, visit: www.SAB.bio and follow SAB on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this current report that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "to be," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including, the development and efficacy of our T1D program and other discovery programs.

These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB and are not predictions of actual performance, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, prediction, definitive statement, or an assurance, of fact or probability. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, and these risks and uncertainties may cause our or our industry's results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other filings with or submissions to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as otherwise required by law, SAB disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

