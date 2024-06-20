Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913231 | ISIN: NO0010199151 | Ticker-Symbol: PGS1
Tradegate
19.06.24
20:14 Uhr
0,732 Euro
+0,000
+0,05 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
PGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7410,74815:43
0,7430,74715:43
GlobeNewswire
20.06.2024 14:22 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Delisting of Petroleum Geo-Services derivatives (211/24)

As communicated in the announcement, published on June 20, 2024, effective date
for combination of TGS ASA and Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGS) is expected on
July 1, 2024, after the effective date PGS will be dissolved. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets have decided to delist derivatives on PGS as of June
21, 2024, as there is no open interest. 

The options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in PGS are suspended
for trading on June 20, 2024, and will be delisted after market close,
effective June 21, 2024. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1229986
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.