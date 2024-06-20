NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Delisting of Petroleum Geo-Services derivatives (211/24)

As communicated in the announcement, published on June 20, 2024, effective date for combination of TGS ASA and Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGS) is expected on July 1, 2024, after the effective date PGS will be dissolved. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets have decided to delist derivatives on PGS as of June 21, 2024, as there is no open interest. The options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in PGS are suspended for trading on June 20, 2024, and will be delisted after market close, effective June 21, 2024. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1229986