Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of H&D Wireless Holding AB Record Id 267933)

With effect from June 24, 2024, the subscription rights in H&D Wireless Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 03, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: HDW TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022243846 Order book ID: 340637 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 24, 2024, the paid subscription shares in H&D Wireless Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 29, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: HDW BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022243853 Order book ID: 340636 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB