Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
WKN: A2DQ19 | ISIN: SE0009889405 | Ticker-Symbol: 858
Frankfurt
20.06.24
08:06 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
20.06.2024 14:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of H&D Wireless Holding AB Record Id 267933)

With effect from June 24, 2024, the subscription rights in H&D Wireless Holding
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including July 03, 2024. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   HDW TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022243846              
Order book ID:  340637                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 24, 2024, the paid subscription shares in H&D Wireless
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including July 29, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   HDW BTA B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022243853              
Order book ID:  340636                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
