M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Engages New York-Based EAS Advisors LLC as Global Corporate Advisor

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a Company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. government and U.S. free trade partners, is pleased to announce the appointment of New York-based EAS Advisors LLC ("EAS") as its global corporate advisor, primarily to assist M2i with the expansion and coverage of its business both in the U.S. and globally.

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i, commented, "We're very pleased to formalize this long-standing relationship by signing with EAS as our global corporate advisors. We have been impressed by their past transactions in the natural resource and commodity sectors and relationships both inside and outside the U.S. and look forward to working with them as we continue to grow our presence in the U.S and internationally."

EAS is a private, New York-based boutique corporate advisory firm focused predominantly on helping early stage mining and industrial groups access US and international financial markets and institutional capital. The foundation of EAS's business is built on industry knowledge, capital markets insights and access to a deep pool of traditional and alternative sources of capital. In addition to exposure to U.S. investors, EAS provides companies with access to local industry contacts to enhance their growth and expansion. Founded in 2008, EAS provides a range of services to clients, including institutional market engagement, equity and debt raising and M&A and capital markets advisory. Since inception, EAS has participated in over US$6.5 billion of successful transactions. EAS operates under the broker dealer license of Odeon Capital Group LLC - member of FINRA/SIPC/MSRB/NFA. More details on EAS Advisors can be found on EAS's website at https://easadvisors.com/.

M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., is an engineering, research, and services firm that brings together people, technology, and solutions from across government, business, not-for-profits, and academia to provide access and availability to critical minerals and metals for the purpose of defense and economic security. We aim to address this compelling need dictated by the evolving global environment predicated in terms of technology, energy, defense, and climate. The Company's vision and purpose is to develop and execute a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. and its free trade partners and create a strategic mineral reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government. The reality is that the world outside of China faces a significant dearth of critical minerals necessary to fuel its reemergent manufacturing base. This supply problem leads to a very clear economic opportunity for the Company and others to develop these resources and supply this exploding demand over the next decade and beyond.

For more information, please visit: https://www.M2icorp.com

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

