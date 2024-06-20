Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber's CEO Highlights Growth & Transformation Following Merger

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (" Camber " or the " Company "), a growth-oriented diversified energy company, today shares an open letter to shareholders.

Dear Shareholders,

The Company is not involved in the day-to-day trading of its stock in the public market, nor does the Company receive proceeds from the trading of its stock in the secondary market, but we are definitely sensitive to market conditions and their impact on the stock price of many companies, including ours which, in my opinion, does not reflect the value of the organization.

Thanks to our dedicated team, Camber has achieved many important milestones over the past several months and by any measure is in a stronger position now than at any time in its past. Toward that end, I am pleased to highlight some of our recent accomplishments and demonstrate how we are positioned for growth.

Current Portfolio

Camber has a majority interest in a long-standing, active business in a high-demand / high-growth sector, along with interests in industry-changing technologies that are beyond the R&D phase and in the early stages of commercialization:

Simson-Maxwell Ltd. (https://www.simson-maxwell.com/) - Majority Owned by Camber

Reputable participant in the power solutions' business for over 80 years

Demand for primary and secondary power solutions is going to increase for many years as power consumption increases

Appropriate catalyst/platform to facilitate and manage growth given existing team (100 employees) and relationships (approx. 4,000 customers)

Broken Conductor Protection (https://camberprotection.com/)

Solution designed to assist utilities with reducing wildfire risk and improving grid resiliency

Multiple patents

Independently tested by two nationally-recognized laboratories

ESG Clean Energy System / Carbon-Capture Technology (https://esgcleanenergy.com/)

License to expansive IP portfolio to unique clean energy & carbon-capture system

Exclusive for all of Canada and for several locations in the U.S.

Multiple revenue streams available through patented system

Designed to make carbon-capture economically viable (existing methods are energy-intensive and cost prohibitive)

Viking Ozone Technology (https://vkin-ozone.com/)

clean, safe and sustainable technology for waste treatment;

institutions (e.g. hospitals) and waste management companies are actively searching for alternatives to existing methods;

Our majority-owned subsidiary, Simson-Maxwell, is already an approved vendor with a UK-based National Health Services Trust that manages approx. 1,000 hospitals;

Established distribution arrangements in the UK, France, Switzerland and other countries

Revenue Comparison

As a result of the merger closed in Q-3 last year, revenues, derived primarily from our power solutions' business, including from the design, sale and/or service of power generation units and systems, far exceed revenues generated by the Company in the past several years, as illustrated below.

Similarly, revenues reported by the Company in Q-1 of 2024 also exceed, by a significant margin, revenues reported by the Company in Q-1 for the preceding few years, as highlighted below.

Stockholders' Equity Comparison

The merger closed in Q-3 last year also improved the Company's stockholders' equity position, as shown below.

Other Highlights

Other highlights from 2024, as previously disclosed, include:

Q-1 2024 Stockholders' Equity of $20.2 million, compared to deficit of ($19.5 million) in Q-1 2023

Additional Patents received for Broken Conductor Protection Technology

Milestones reached for CO2-capture technology

Continued performance in our Power Solutions Division

Extinguishment of "floorless" conversion feature in legacy security instrument

Extinguishment of certain promissory notes that were otherwise due in 2025.

2024 Objectives

Expand existing Power Solutions' business

Continue commercialization efforts regarding existing technologies (Broken Conductor Protection; Carbon-Capture; Waste Treatment)

Pursue other synergistic growth initiatives

We are never complacent and remain diligent in our effort to improve each and every week. We are grateful to our shareholders for their support.

Sincerely,

James A. Doris

President & CEO

Camber Energy

