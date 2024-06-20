Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation: Brian Kayfitz Development Corp. Now Offers Code Review Services

Brian Kayfitz Development is an app development company that launched code review services for app developers.

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation now offers code review services to app developers. Brian Kayfitz Development Corp. was established in 2020 to help app developers and companies with their app development services, including code reviews, mobile app strategy and app development.





Code Review Services





Code reviews are an important part of quality control for your app development teams. It helps identify bugs, makes the code consistent among team members and helps mentor and increase code quality. It also allows an outside party to identify logic errors, identify security issues and ensure high-quality standards. Another bonus of offering app code review services is the ability to mentor developers and solve any roadblock the developer or team is facing.

"When I opened my app development agency, I realized that developers working on their apps by themselves or in teams often require code reviews to ensure that the app is consistent among all team members, logic is executed as per the business requirements and no new performance issues or regression errors are introduced. The more code reviews I did, the more I realized the importance of offering it as a service to help developers and their teams." - Brian Kayfitz, CEO of Brian Kayfitz Development

App Development Code Reviews are recommended for any new feature development, before merging any new code branch to the mainline. To get started on your app code reviews, or if you need app mentoring services, learn more on briankayfitz.com.

About Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is a mobile app consulting and development agency that was launched in 2020. Instead of building a traditional agency, Brian decided to stay as a freelancer, focusing on helping other developers with their app development needs. As an app freelancer, he has helped over 100 developers with their code reviews, helped build over 20 apps and has co-authored the Flutter Cookbook published by Packt.

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation's app development services include code reviews, app mentorship, mobile all strategy consulting, feature development and bug fixes as well as app development services.

