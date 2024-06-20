CubiCasa Adds 5 More MLS Partners, Including Austin-based Unlock MLS

More than 50 MLSs are now bringing CubiCasa's easy-to-use floor plan creation app to their agents

CubiCasa , the global leader of interior property data mapping through simple smartphone scanning, today announced five additional MLS partnerships, including Unlock MLS based in the rapidly growing market of Austin, TX. CubiCasa's expanding MLS Partnership Program now has more than 50 MLSs onboard - a milestone that marks a significant step forward in the company's mission to attach a floor plan to every listing in the United States.

In addition to Unlock, CubiCasa announced new partnerships today with Intermountain MLS, South Central Wisconsin MLS, North Carolina Regional MLS, and the Aiken Association of REALTORS.

"Floor plans are a critical component of Unlock MLSs' commitment to bringing more and better listing content into the MLS to help consumers make smarter and more informed home-buying decisions," Emily Chenevert, CEO of Unlock MLS, said. "Adding CubiCasa's easy-to-use technology is a big win for our agents."

CubiCasa's mission to include a floor plan with every real estate listing aims to provide home buyers with essential insights into a property's flow, size, and layout-factors that are crucial for making well-informed decisions.

"Our MLS Partnership Program aims to further increase the relevance of the MLS by making it the central hub for key listing content," Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa, said. "Our floor plans are distributed to all portals and brokerage sites so all parties have access to critical data for home searches."

CubiCasa's floor plan creation tools offer a user-friendly interface and quick turnaround times, enabling real estate agents to effortlessly enhance their listings with professional-quality floor plans. The company recently launched new Data and Imagery-based products and announced it had surpassed more than 15% of estimated new home listings in the U.S. having a CubiCasa floor plan.

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

