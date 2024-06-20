Bryj Technologies: New Survey from Bryj Uncovers Retail Shopping Habits of Holiday Consumers

Research illustrates consumer marketing and advertising preferences ahead of holiday season

Holiday shopping is paramount for retailers, as it represents a significant portion of their annual revenue. Thus, retailers strategically plan their inventory, marketing, and sales strategies months in advance to capitalize on this period. New research released today by Bryj, the AI-powered, end-to-end SaaS solution for custom mobile app development and user engagement, reports that nearly half (47%) of consumers think it's appropriate for retailers to begin advertising around Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but no earlier.

In a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers commissioned by Bryj and conducted by Dynata, the new research examines consumers' opinions and preferences towards shopping during the holiday season and what they're expecting from the retailers they purchase from.

Holiday shopping ads are a crucial component of marketing strategies for retailers, especially as the second half of the year approaches. The most preferred methods consumers like to receive ads are through email (55%), TV or streaming commercials (49%), and social media (39%). However, the study found there was a generational divide where Baby Boomers prefer mailers (55%) the most while younger generations, like Millennials and Gen Z, prefer social media (62%) as their primary channel for receiving ads.

Additional significant findings of Bryj's holiday shopping survey include:

1 in 4 (25%) consumers don't start shopping until Black Friday or Cyber Monday with the majority of consumers (63%) not shopping for gifts until October or later.

Most consumers (68%) are influenced to purchase items from ads where there is a promotion or discount offer, followed by an ad that is for an item they have viewed before and considered purchasing (41%).

Consumers are finding gifts they purchase through in-person browsing (58%), followed by their own research online through Google (54%) and browsing online through a browser/website (45%).

More than 1 in 3 Millennial and Gen Z consumers (34%) would use a tool like ChatGPT to recommend gifts for friends and family or use built-in app or website AI capabilities for personalized recommendations to choose gifts. Similarly, more than a third (35%) of Millennials and Gen Z would use AI capabilities to purchase gifts if a retailer offered it on their website or app.

Consumers prefer to purchase gifts through in-person shopping (74%), followed by online shopping through retailers' website on mobile or desktop browser (51%) and online shopping through retailers' mobile app (41%).

When developing and targeting advertisements, marketers must focus on who consumers listen to and trust to make the biggest impact. The vast majority (70%) of consumers trust friends or family members the most when it comes to being influenced to buy an item as a gift, followed by customer reviews (37%). This showcases the opportunity for retailers to leverage referral programs to build brand loyalty and reach new audiences. However, Gen Z consumers trust influencers on social media (28%) just as much as customer reviews (27%) when it comes to being influenced to buy an item as a gift.

"Leveraging data allows retailers to understand their customers' preferences, optimize their marketing strategies, and deliver personalized experiences that resonate," said Lawrence Snapp, CEO of Bryj. "In a competitive landscape, the ability to connect with their audiences in a meaningful way during the holiday season is what can set them apart and drive significant revenue."

Bryj has led the development of impactful, mobile-centric experiences, helping retail clients like Saks Fifth Avenue, Dooney & Bourke, and PacSun enhance their mobile app strategy.

To learn more about Bryj, please visit https://www.bryj.ai/.

About Bryj

Bryj (pronounced bridge) is an end-to-end solution that turns mobile apps into assets. Bryj builds, powers, and scales mobile apps that increase ROI, drive engagement, and transform digital experiences. Bryj apps seamlessly connect to enterprise systems and provide AI analytics, advanced UX marketing tools, and world-class customer experience. Trusted by leading technology partners like Salesforce, Microsoft, Box, and AWS, Bryj has powered billions of app sessions and championed hundreds of business (B2B), consumer (B2C), employee (B2E), and education apps for enterprise brands and organizations worldwide. Bryj Technologies, Inc., was founded in Paris, France, in 2013 and moved its headquarters to Silicon Valley in 2022.

Contacts

Isabella Shaw

Bryj@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Bryj Technologies

View the original press release on accesswire.com