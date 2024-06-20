Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
20.06.2024 15:02 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Draycott Place Advisors LLC: Draycott Place Partners Advises Corinthian Title Company on Its Sale to AgentHome

NEW CANAAN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Draycott Place Partners announced today that its client, Corinthian Title Company, Inc. (Corinthian), has been acquired by Agent/Home, LLC (AgentHome).



Draycott Place Partners, an affiliate of Weild & Co., served as the exclusive financial advisor to Corinthian.

Founded in 2008, Corinthian is a leading provider of title & settlement services throughout Southern California. AgentHome, which is a national network of title agents, announced its planned acquisition of Corinthian in February 2023, which at the time was subject to regulatory approval. Regulatory approval was recently granted and the transaction closed shortly thereafter.

"We are excited to have now officially joined AgentHome," Corinthian President Michael Godwin said. "They are providing us with the support and platform to continue to grow our company throughout California, further expanding our ability to serve our customers, while preserving our legacy, brand name, and culture."

Steven Palmer, President of Draycott Place Partners, said, "It's been an honor to work with Michael and to help facilitate this great outcome for the shareholders, management team, employees, and clients of Corinthian. Michael and the company's founders have built one of the leading independent title agencies in Southern California and now marrying Corinthian with AgentHome positions it optimally for continued growth going forward."

Regarding Draycott Place Partners, Michael Godwin added: "Steven and Jerrod have been fantastic partners and have done a great job guiding me and Corinthian's shareholders through the complex process of completing this strategic transaction. They added significant value throughout the course of our engagement with them."

About AgentHome

AgentHome is a national network of independent title agents that value building strong relationships, developing new talent, and planning for future growth while preserving their unique brands and culture. AgentHome is led by experienced professionals from the financial services and title industry sectors. AgentHome's investors, The Orogen Group and Atairos, offer unparalleled capabilities to help companies achieve their growth potential while maintaining their community roots and local expertise. To learn more about our growing network of independent title agents, visit us at AgentHomeLLC.com.

About Draycott Place Partners

Draycott Place Partners provides M&A and Capital Raising services primarily to title insurance companies, as well as for other tech-enabled mortgage and business services companies. Draycott Place Partners is an affiliate of Weild & Co., a licensed broker dealer. All securities transactions executed through Weild & Co., Member FINRA | SIPC.

www.draycottplace.biz
steven.palmer@draycottplace.biz
203-952-2632

Contact Information

Steven Palmer
President, Draycott Place Partners
steven.palmer@draycottplace.biz
2039522632

SOURCE: Draycott Place Partners

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
