Apiture Introduces Data Portal, Enabling Community Financial Institutions to Provide a Personalized Banking Experience

All-in-one solution empowers banks and credit unions to access, learn from, and act on customer data

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced the launch of Data Portal, a data analysis tool that enables financial institutions to provide a more personalized digital banking experience to consumers and businesses.

Banks and credit unions generate a tremendous amount of data each day, yet most community and regional financial institutions do not have the resources needed to analyze and generate actionable insights from this data. Using best-of-breed business intelligence and data engineering tools, Data Portal consolidates financial data from the Apiture Digital Banking Platform and a wide range of third-party sources and visualizes key insights in easily digestible, interactive charts and graphs.

Armed with these insights, financial institutions can define groups of users with similar characteristics and create highly relevant, targeted campaigns to deliver a more personalized digital banking experience.

"With Data Portal, Apiture is empowering our bank and credit union clients to take control of their data and deliver informed campaigns that help them attract new customers and cross-sell products and services," said Apiture CEO Chris Babcock. "Financial institutions of all sizes can take advantage of this highly intuitive tool to deliver the right campaigns at the right time to consumers and small businesses."

As part of Apiture's comprehensive Data Intelligence solution, Data Portal complements Apiture's Data Engage tool , which enables financial institutions to deliver tailored guidance to users directly within the Apiture Digital Banking Platform. Using audiences and campaign strategies defined in Data Portal, financial institutions can use Data Engage and other marketing tools to target specific users with advertising or educational campaigns. Apiture also offers Data Direct , which provides real-time access to a robust library of data points that can be used by financial institutions' in-house engineering teams or technology partners.

Members of the Apiture team will be on hand to discuss Data Portal at the American Banker Digital Banking conference, taking place June 24-25 at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Florida.

To learn more about Data Portal, visit apiture.com/data-portal .

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

Media Contact:

Josh Eichenbaum

Caliber Corporate Advisers

josh@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Apiture

View the original press release on accesswire.com