Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - Akeneo, the Product Experience company, today announced that it has earned the Gold award for Achievement in Strategic Growth at the 9th Annual Globee® Awards for American Business. The company was honored with the individual Gold award out of the more than 1,000 companies that submitted to the 2024 Globee® competition.

The award recognizes Akeneo's outstanding growth in North America, marked by a headquarters expansion of more than 100%. Key drivers of this growth include strategic acquisitions, including the acquisition of Unifai, the launch of new capabilities and features for Akeneo Product Cloud and crucial C-suite appointments, including Sabrina Jaksa as Chief People Officer. Akeneo's strategic approach to growth has reinforced its position as a global leader in product information management (PIM) and product experience (PX).

"We are honored to be recognized as a Globee Gold winner, affirming Akeneo's commitment to enhancing product experiences in North America," said Kristin Naragon, Akeneo's Chief Strategy Officer. "This recognizes the success of our growth strategies in delivering best-in-breed product experiences and improving the customer experience. Our team's hard work and dedication have been crucial in securing this remarkable achievement."

The Globee® Awards recognize outstanding achievements across various industries, highlighting companies that push the boundaries of what is possible. The awards honor companies that demonstrate business excellence through remarkable growth, innovation and leadership.

"Recognizing these exemplary companies and leaders is crucial to promoting a culture of excellence and innovation within the business community," said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. "Each winner has demonstrated exceptional commitment to their craft, setting a benchmark for others to follow."

More than 1,000 industry experts from around the world applied to be part of the judging panel. The rigorous judging process was pulled from their wealth of experience and expertise. The panel of judges can be found here.

The full list of winners can be viewed here, and you can learn more about Akeneo at akeneo.com.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM), enabling organizations to build and deliver world-class product experiences across every customer touchpoint through a comprehensive PX Strategy. By providing best-of-breed technology and expertise, Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud accelerates growth, reduces time-to-market, and gives organizations the competitive edge needed to convert browsers into buyers.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, The Very Group, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's AI-Centric Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any and all channels that drive an improved customer journey from discovery to purchase, resulting in increased sales, reduced returns, faster time-to-market, and increased team productivity.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

