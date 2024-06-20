Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) has inducted Conrad Ferguson, FCIA, as its new President for 2024-2025, effective July 1, 2024. He brings more than four decades of experience in the insurance and consulting industries, specializing in pensions and workers' compensation. The ceremonial change of office took place on June 11 during the CIA's Annual Conference in Quebec City.

As President, he is dedicated to addressing evolving challenges, adapting to industry changes, and maintaining the CIA's robust foundation through education, professional development, and adherence to rigorous standards. His commitment to fostering partnerships and advocating for the profession's agility will help propel the CIA forward during his tenure.

Learn more about his career and contributions to the profession.

The CIA also welcomes a slate of new Board members starting July 1, 2024, as elected by CIA members:

Angelita Graham, FCIA - President-Elect

Christiane Bourassa, FCIA - Director

Debarshi Chatterjee, FCIA - Director

Alena Kharkavets, FCIA - Director

Erika Schurr, FCIA - Director

Each Director serves a three-year term. The President-Elect serves a one-year term, followed by one year as President and another year as Immediate Past President.

2023-2024 CIA annual report

The CIA is pleased to release its annual report for 2023-2024, Championing Progress. The report includes an overview of member demographics, highlights from the past year and a summary of financial statements. It demonstrates the CIA's dedication to advancing the actuarial profession while supporting its members.

Steve Prince, FCIA and outgoing President, says, "As stewards of the actuarial profession, I'm proud that we are cultivating a vibrant community where aspiring and seasoned actuaries can thrive. By championing innovation and inclusivity, we're paving the path for a brighter future and helping ensure financial security for all Canadians."

Access the full report on the CIA's website.

