Panther Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its North American project portfolio. The acquisition of the Boulder Creek Option reflects the Company's ongoing intention of pursuing advanced, highly quality prospective uranium projects that can be readily worked on and efficiently explored in a timely manner.

Uranium prices have had a big year, up over 52% year to date, with some short term corrections. But the story for uranium miners just got bigger as AI (Artificial Intelligence) is changing the world as we know it and looks to nuclear energy to power its growth.

Nuclear energy already had significant tailwinds moving it forward as an energy of choice. In December at COP2), 22 countries agreed to triple global nuclear power capacity by 2050 to reach net zero ambitions.

Now, as top players like Microsoft fight for dominance in AI, they also are betting on nuclear power to reach their future goals. As AI grows faster than anyone anticipated, it is using up more electricity than our current systems had planned for.

Uranium miners and exploration companies see this growth boom as a new Bull Run opportunity.

Panther Minerals Inc.(CSE: PURR) (OTC Pink: GLIOF) just issued a corporate update on its Boulder Creek Uranium property, located in the southeastern Seward Peninsula, 160 km east of Nome, Alaska ("Boulder Creek" or the "Property").

From the news: Panther Minerals has been completing ongoing compilation of all historical data available through previous work conducted by past operators of the Boulder Creek project, Houston Oil & Minerals and Triex Minerals (Full Metal Minerals). With significant historical data available, the Company is looking to continue a full review and analysis of drilling core located on the property and additional core located in Anchorage, Alaska. The data attained will give Panther Minerals a better understanding of the model and formation, as well as the opportunity to utilize its spectrometer to analyze and confirm radiometric readings.

From the news: Panther Minerals has submitted drill and work permits for its Boulder Creek property related to a proposal to conduct exploration activities, including diamond drilling, on active federal mining claims that comprise a portion of the Boulder Creek Uranium property, under option by the Company. The Company has engaged Jack DiMarchi, Core Geoscience LLC, to manage the Company's permitting activities in Alaska. Additional permitting submittals will follow related to activities on the State claims and with regards to the proposed field camp.

Ur-Energy Inc., a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming is a miner well-known to investors in the sector. They have produced and packaged approximately 2.8 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations.

In May, when the Company announced its quarterly financials, Ur-Energy's CEO, John Cash said in the news release, "Last week the US Senate, following the House of Representatives action on the same bill, announced the passage by unanimous consent of a Russian Uranium Ban that will commence 90 days after it is signed, subject to certain limited waivers available until January 1, 2028. We are encouraged to see unanimous bipartisan backing of a bill that is likely to result in strong support for western suppliers of nuclear fuel components, including Ur-Energy. We believe we are in the right place at the right time to help fill the uranium supply gap and we will continue to advance production at Lost Creek and Shirley Basin and look for other opportunities to expand our U.S. based production portfolio."

From the news: In their guidance for 2024 they said, "As uranium prices strengthened, we have received increasing requests for proposals ("RFPs") from utilities and other global fuel buyers. We have responded to the RFPs with prices commensurate with rising market conditions including increased demand for domestically produced uranium. We completed two additional uranium sales agreements during 2024 Q1 and a third agreement subsequent to quarter end. Including the three additional agreements, our contract book now stands at a total of 5.7 million pounds U3O8 with deliveries occurring in 2024 through 2030. Sales prices are anticipated to be profitable on an all-in production cost basis and escalate annually from initial pricing, including some market-based pricing features."

NexGen Energy Ltd. announced on May 29th, drilling at Patterson Corridor East intersected mineralization in RK-24-193 over 67.5 metres (m) (383.5 to 451 m) across various intervals including up to 7,500 cps over 1.5 m (Figures 1 to 4, Table 1). RK-24-193 is located 275 m southwest along strike of RK-24-183 (discovery hole) and at approximately the same depth below surface.

From the news: In addition, assays from RK-24-183 confirm high grade uranium veins across a 20 m interval with several intersections totalling 13.5 m at 0.78% U3O8 including 0.5 m (348.0 to 348.5 m) at 10% U3O8 and another 0.5 m (356.5 to 357 m) at 6.23% U3O8 (Table 2). For reference, the Arrow discovery hole RK-14-21 assayed 5.75 m at 0.37% U3O8, including 0.25 m at 5.77% U3O8.

From the news: Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer commented: "Our team has assessed the geological similarities between RK-24-183 and RK-24-193 and the upper areas of Arrow, which indicates the high prospectivity of an additional mineralized system 3.5 km east of Arrow. Consequently, the growing potential of this latest discovery will drive the focus of the summer exploration program to determine the potential size and extent of mineralization. Efficient and bold testing of the overall system is the first priority.

From the news: It is an exciting time at NexGen with the Company recently advancing the Federal Environmental Assessment process for the Rook I Project through the submission of responses to the remaining Information Requests, as well as advancing detailed engineering and exploring a new discovery in parallel."

ATHA Energy Corp. holder of the largest uranium exploration portfolio in two of the highest-grade uranium districts in the world, announced earlier this month that the Company has commenced Phase I (diamond drilling) of its 2024 Angilak Exploration Program at its 100%-owned Angilak Project in Nunavut. Phase I is comprised of ~10,000 m of diamond drilling targeting the expansion of high-grade uranium mineralization at the Lac 50 Deposit and adjacent mineralized zones.

From the news: HIGHLIGHTS:

Angilak Project: The Angilak Project is host to the Lac 50 Uranium Deposit, which is one of the largest high-grade deposits outside of the Athabasca Basin, with a historical mineral resource estimate of 43.3M lbs. at an average grade of 0.69% U3O8.1 Drilling in 2023 by Latitude Uranium (acquired by ATHA) intersected grades of up to 7.54 % U3O8 over 1.6 m.

2024 Angilak Exploration Program is part of the Company's overall 2024 Exploration Program and consists of Phase I (diamond drilling) and Phase II (geophysics & ground geochemistry).

As far as what uranium stocks will winners and losers, maybe investors can ask the giant fuelling this boom, ChatGPT, and see what it says.

