The mower-robots are produced north of Bordeaux and are designed to maintain steep terrain or terrain with high obstacle density, such as solar power plants. The company is also launching a €2 million fund-raising campaign to accelerate commercial development. From pv magazine France Vitirover's "all-terrain garden robot" is moving up a gear. The new generation of the French company's lawnmower robot will go into series production in July, a company representatives told pv magazine France at the Intersolar trade fair currently taking place in Munich. To accelerate commercial development the ...

