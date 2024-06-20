New network based on Ciena WaveLogic 5 technology enables TDC NET to bring new services to market in a sustainable and secure way

Danish digital infrastructure provider TDC NET will deploy Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) converged packet optical solutions to upgrade its metro and long-haul networks with 800G technology. The network upgrades will enable TDC NET to sustainably launch new, advanced services that support its net-zero emissions goal by reducing power consumption compared to its existing DWDM platform.

TDC NET will deploy a modern OTN network based on Ciena's 6500 family of Packet Optical platforms, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme programmable 800G technology and WaveLogic 5 Nano 100G-400G coherent pluggable transceivers. Ciena's portfolio of solutions will help TDC NET scale its network to meet future needs with a technology roadmap that can support higher capacity requirements over the long-term.

"By upgrading our network with Ciena we can offer our customers a full suite of modern digital services both nationally and internationally," said Robert Dogonowski, Chief Commercial Officer of TDC NET. "We wanted a vendor that could support our network transformation without disrupting service and allow us to remain in control of the customer experience. The Ciena team has been collaborative throughout the process, and we are excited by what Ciena's technology can do for our network."

Anders Grand, Senior Director and General Manager, Ciena, added: "Leading service providers like TDC NET know the importance of being able to sustainably scale their networks. With Ciena's WaveLogic technology, TDC NET can offer 800 Gb/s connectivity to its customers while also providing important savings in power usage to reach its climate targets."

TDC NET will utilize a range of Ciena products and services to upgrade its network. These include:

6500 Family of Platforms and O-NIDs that enable sustainable OTN network evolution from the edge to the core with scalability, flexibility, and multi-layer programmability.

WaveLogic 5 Extreme to efficiently support up to 800 Gb/s speeds and 400GE client connectivity across any distance.

WaveLogic 5 Nano coherent pluggables that offer power- and space-efficient connectivity up to 400 Gb/s.

Coherent ELS edge-optimized open line system (OLS) for cost-efficient delivery of 100G to 800G coherent DWDM.

Navigator Network Control Suite that provides end-to-end visibility and assurance from a single point of control.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users-today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

