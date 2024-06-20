Affirming the company's commitment to empowering people to live longer, happier lives, LetsGetChecked ImPress promises to redefine the blood collection experience for patients and improve health outcomes

LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company, announced today that its patented upper-arm blood collection device, "LetsGetChecked ImPress," has been awarded with a Red Dot in the prestigious and internationally recognized Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024. LetsGetChecked ImPress, which adheres directly to the skin and uses a gentle vacuum suction to extract up to 600uL of blood in minutes, is designed to be used during at-home sample collection or in clinical point of care settings. This prestigious recognition highlights the device's innovative design and exceptional functionality to improve the blood collection process and promote patient empowerment.

"Red Dot is a world-renowned award organization and we are honored to be recognized for LetsGetChecked ImPress, our proprietary, state-of-the-art blood collection device," said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO at LetsGetChecked. "Informed by our deep understanding of patient needs and iterative feedback, we developed LetsGetChecked ImPress to specifically address the challenges patients face with blood draws, making the process as painless and efficient as possible."

Not only does LetsGetChecked ImPress make sample collection convenient and painless for patients, but the device itself also addresses the challenging shortage of phlebotomists and nurses in professional healthcare settings. LetsGetChecked ImPress is currently available for research-use only, paving the way for future advancements and broader implementation across the LetsGetChecked health test portfolio and client programs.

"At LetsGetChecked, we are steadfast in our mission to help people live longer, happier lives and the invention of LetsGetChecked ImPress exemplifies this dedication," said Ronan Ryan, Chief Operating Officer at LetsGetChecked. "By revolutionizing blood sample collection, we can elevate the patient experience, ensure more consistent delivery of results, and ultimately, improve health outcomes."

The Red Dot label has established itself globally as one of the most sought-after quality seals for design. In 2024, submissions from companies and design studios from all over the world were assessed and evaluated by a distinguished international jury. The products considered by Red Dot were judged individually for outstanding quality and design. Embodying the highest standards of excellence, this recognition resonates deeply with the LetsGetChecked team's dedication to innovation.

"The design of LetsGetChecked ImPress focuses on ease-of-use, safety, and efficacy to deliver a best-in-class blood sample collection experience for the patient," said Taufeeq Elahi Diju, Vice President of Medical Device Development at LetsGetChecked. "The device, which the user should activate only after it makes contact with the skin, features a large, ergonomic grip to accommodate our diverse user base, and straight lines with rounded corners for a sleek, non-intimidating look to promote patient utilization. Further, its low profile allows for compact, convenient shipping."

This announcement comes as LetsGetChecked continues to deliver on its mission to empower people to live longer, happier lives by providing the tools to manage health from their home through lab testing, genetic sequencing and health insights, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. The company has improved the health of patients around the world, serving over ten million individuals and more than 5,000 corporate clients with health testing and virtual care services since it was founded in 2015.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from their home through health testing, virtual care, genetic sequencing, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

