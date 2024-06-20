Senior Financial Executive with Experience in Digital Banking, Capital Markets and Blockchain to Lead Polymesh

Polymesh Association, the leader in real world asset tokenization and blockchain technology for capital markets, today announced the appointment of Bill Papp as Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director. Bill will lead the Polymesh Association in its mission to tokenize assets and transform how financial securities are created and transacted.

Bill joins the Polymesh Association from Arival Bank, a regulated digital bank designed for global businesses, where he was Chief Executive Officer and a Board Member. He brings over 30 years of financial services leadership experience in both the private and public sectors, including BankProv, Pacific Premier Trust, a Division of Pacific Premier Bank, Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority (MEFA), Mizuho Americas, Pacific Crest Securities (KeyBanc Capital Markets), Prudential Securities and Lehman Brothers.

For the past eight months, the Polymesh Association was led by Graeme Moore, who will remain with the Polymesh Association as Head of Tokenization. "Bill's extraordinary experience as a senior banking and fintech executive, with extensive knowledge of digital assets, makes him the right choice to bring Polymesh to new heights," said Moore. "He has an outstanding track record in business development, GTM Strategies and Team Leadership."

"I am thrilled to lead the Polymesh Association at this pivotal time of tremendous growth and increased demand for its purpose-built blockchain for regulated assets," said Papp. "Together we will build on Polymesh's strong foundation to serve its institutional customers, as well as continue to foster a collaborative team environment to ensure success for our employees and stakeholders."

Bill is a Member of the Bretton Woods Committee and serves on the Future of Finance Group Tokenization Stablecoins Working Group. Bill was appointed to several Commonwealth of Massachusetts public boards by Governor's William Weld, Paul Cellucci and former U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Jane Swift, Mitt Romney and Deval Patrick. He graduated from Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business with a BA, and received a Master degree from Tufts University The Fletcher School of Law Diplomacy.

About Polymesh Association

The Polymesh Association is a not-for-profit dedicated to the growth of the Polymesh ecosystem through Polymesh and Polymesh Private. Polymesh is a leading public permissioned blockchain purpose-built for real world assets that streamlines capital markets and opens the door to new financial products. Polymesh Private is a private permissioned instance of Polymesh that can be deployed by enterprises.

Visit polymesh.network to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620613267/en/

Contacts:

Graeme Moore

graeme@polymesh.network