Expanded Program Offers New Service Tiers and Flexibility to Scale and Meet Ongoing Security Needs

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced an expanded partnership with Pax8, delivering a broader range of powerful threat prevention, detection and response solutions to managed service providers (MSPs) and their business customers. Bitdefender will offer its full range ofBitdefender GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Solutions along with the flexibility to add security offerings to service bundles on an a la carte basis.

"Our mission to provide continuous value to our MSP partners through a technology-enabled marketplace depends on being able to meet their business customers' shifting needs and requirements," said Ryan Burton, vice president of marketplace vendor strategy at Pax8. "Expanding our partnership with Bitdefender helps ensure MSPs have the ability to offer the most advanced cybersecurity solutions for threat prevention, detection and response along with the ability to scale and add specific capabilities as needed."

Bitdefender cybersecurity solutions deliver a multi-layered approach to security via system hardening to stop threats at the door, all the way through threat detection and response including human led threat hunting. The company's products and services are driven by its extensive network of hundreds of millions of sensors continuously collecting threat data worldwide and fed to its array of interconnected Security Operation Centers (SOCs) staffed with highly skilled security analysts, threat hunters and investigators who detect, verify, contain and eliminate threats as they occur.

Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Solutions is powered by the GravityZone Platform, a unified security and risk analytics platform that provides advanced endpoint protection including endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and cloud security for physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments. GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Solutions is offered in multiple tiers including Secure, Secure Plus, and Secure Extra each providing best-in-class security protection yet tailored to fit an MSP customers' specific needs, requirements and budgets.

The enhanced partnership simplifies the selling process for Pax8, offering flexible packages for MSP customers. Newly configured bundles require no minimum purchases and allow for month-to-month purchasing. With Bitdefender, Pax8 offers multiple options for threat prevention (including system hardening) and powerful threat detection and response at the endpoint (EDR up to XDR) and MDR services along with all a la cart add-ons for all three service tiers to help businesses scale security to their immediate needs.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Pax8 to deliver powerful cybersecurity products and services to the MSP market," said Richard Tallman, senior director, worldwide MSP and cloud at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "As the attack surface expands, businesses are challenged to protect their entire footprint from on-premises and multiple-clouds environments as threats become more frequent and severe. Through this enhanced partnership, Pax8 strengthens its MSP customers' ability to help businesses detect and remediate threats in flexible and scalable packages that best meet their needs."

For more information about cybersecurity solutions offered through Pax8 and Bitdefender visit here.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 30,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

