Cybersixgill and ThreatQuotient Partner to Deliver Access to Unparalleled Cyber Threat Context and Actionable Insights

Strategic Partnership Accelerates Threat Detection, Investigation and Response; Drives Informed Decision-Making; and Strengthens Customers' Proactive Security Posture

Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, announced today its strategic partnership with ThreatQuotient, a leading threat intelligence platform innovator, to improve defenses for ThreatQuotient customers with access to Cybersixgill's threat intelligence and actionable insights.

Through the partnership, ThreatQuotient users can access Cybersixgill's Dynamic Vulnerability Exploit (DVE) Intelligence, Alerts page, and Darkfeed to operationalize and action comprehensive threat and vulnerability intelligence. Together, Cybersixgill and ThreatQuotient empower organizations to bolster their cybersecurity posture by enabling them to pre-empt attacks and expose threats with contextual intelligence data relevant to their business, risk exposure, and priorities.

"Many security teams lack the resources to collect and analyze large amounts of data. They need security automation and threat intelligence with contextual insights to effectively defend their organizations against the growing number of threats," said Brandon Gaovongphet, Senior Director of Partner Programs at Cybersixgill. "Our partnership with ThreatQuotient gives organizations real-time, actionable threat and vulnerability intelligence so they can proactively analyze, investigate, and respond to threats as they emerge and maintain cyber resilience."

"Having quality threat intelligence and understanding what vulnerabilities to prioritize is critical to our customers' cybersecurity programs," said Haig Colter, Director of Alliances at ThreatQuotient. "Our partnership with Cybersixgill enables them to pre-empt an attack by capturing, processing, and alerting teams to emerging threats and their exposure risk on the clear, deep, and dark web. Together, we provide the necessary tools and resources to make those defenders more efficient."

Leveraging IOC Enrichment and Vulnerability Intelligence from the Deep, Dark Web

Cybersixgill's real-time, actionable cyber threat intelligence (CTI) gives security teams access to the industry's most comprehensive collection of contextual data from the deep, dark, and clear web. Its solutions include DVE Intelligence, which correlates asset exposure and impact severity data with insights from a broad range of vulnerability sources across the deep, dark web; an Alerts page, which streamlines monitoring of an organization's attack surface and reacting to threats; and Darkfeed, the industry's most comprehensive, automated indicators of compromise (IOC) enrichment solution.

The ThreatQ Platform is a data-driven threat intelligence platform that allows users to automate the intelligence lifecycle, quickly understand threats, make better decisions, and accelerate threat detection, investigation, and response.

The benefits of the Cybersixgill and ThreatQuotient integration include:

Streamline Vulnerability Management Activities: Cybersixgill's DVE Intelligence enables ThreatQuotient customers to quickly find, measure, prioritize, and remediate the risk of vulnerabilities across the entire CVE lifecycle. This intelligence enables them to streamline vulnerability management, pre-empt risk, and save time and money.

Quick Identification and Measurement: DVE Intelligence enables rapid detection and assessment of vulnerabilities, providing detailed information about the severity and potential impact of each CVE. This helps organizations understand the risk level associated with each vulnerability.

Improved Alert Management: Access to Cybersixgill's Alert page improves security workflows and team productivity and provides valuable insights.

Accelerate Incident Prevention and Response: Powered by the broadest automated collection of threat intelligence from the deep, dark, and clear web, Cybersixgill's Darkfeed collects IOCs from the source in real time. As a result, ThreatQuotient customers can proactively block threats before they are weaponized.

For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.threatq.com/demo-threatq-cybersixgill/.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes, and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs, and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo.

About ThreatQuotient ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection and response. ThreatQuotient's data-driven threat intelligence platform helps teams prioritize, automate, and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision making; and maximizes limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. ThreatQuotient's industry leading data management, orchestration andautomationcapabilities support multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage, vulnerability prioritization, and can also serve as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe, MENA and APAC. For more information, visitwww.threatq.com.

