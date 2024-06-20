Buono Cello Now Open in Austin, Texas: Offering Unique Party Ideas for Your Next Celebration, Including Limoncello-Making and Pasta-Making Parties

Limoncello-Making and Pasta-Making Parties Bring an Immersive Experience to Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Founder and Party Planner Extraordinaire Megan Tull is excited to share the launch of her latest business Buono Cello, which provides fun and unique party ideas to elevate any celebration for those in the Central Texas area. The company offers Italian-themed Limoncello-Making Parties and Pasta-Making Classes brought directly to its customers. The official launch date is Saturday, June 22, which is National Limoncello Day.

Create an Unforgettable Experience for Your Next Event

Let's Get Zesty Together

Think immersive popup meets Italy. No need for a passport - instead, get transported to Italy with a unique Italian experience. Enjoy a painting project and cocktails infused with Limoncello and escape into the world of citrus-infused Limoncello, discovering the step-by-step process of making authentic Limoncello. Or learn how to make authentic Italian-style pasta during an interactive cooking class that includes a delicious family-style Italian feast.

Whether someone is planning an event for a family celebration, a girls' night out, a couple's date night, wedding shower or birthday party, Buono Cello will help them create an unforgettable experience that their guests won't soon forget.

Buono Cello takes great satisfaction in bringing a genuine Italian flavor and experience to its customers' doorsteps (using only the freshest, organic and high-quality ingredients available). Every element of a Buono Cello celebration from the vivid decorations to the Limoncello or pasta-making and the zesty cocktails is thoughtfully chosen to capture the essence and spirit of Italy. Since every client has a different vision, Buono Cello provides totally customizable event packages that are suited to each person's particular requirements in order to realize their vision.

Buono Cello handles all of the details so clients can enjoy their event to the fullest.

Buono Cello is also collaborating with local Italian and Mediterranean restaurants offering Limoncello-making events.

To learn more about Buono Cello and the party/experience packages available, go to www.buonocello.com.

