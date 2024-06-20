Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
ACCESSWIRE
20.06.2024 15:14 Uhr
OGadget Tech: Machenike Unveils KT84: Retro-Style Mechanical Keyboard With Pixel Screen

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Machenike, a trailblazer in high-performance hardware, proudly announces the Machenike KT84, a groundbreaking mechanical keyboard that blends retro-aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. Building on the success of the previous model KT68 Pro, the KT84 is officially launched. It marks a significant leap forward in keyboard innovation, delivering an unparalleled combination of style and functionality for tech enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Machenike KT84 Retro-Style Mechanical Keyboard

Machenike KT84 Retro-Style Mechanical Keyboard

Crafted with its LED Matrix Display, TFT HD Multimedia Screen, Volume Knob and Toggle Stick, the KT84 offers a unique blend of elegance and functionality. Featuring a compact 84-key layout, hot-swappable keys, customizable macros and music-synced RGB backlighting, it redefines the customizable keyboard experience for enthusiasts and gamers.

Compared to its predecessor KT68 Pro, the KT84 increases the number of LED Matrix Screen pixels to 490 and introduces a newly added TFT HD Multimedia Screen, offering users an unparalleled keyboard and screen experience. Additionally, Machenike has developed an animation-sharing community, enabling users to share and download their pixel animations.

KT84 incorporates a five-layer gasket mount design. The silicone padding minimizes keyboard vibration and noise, providing a softer keystroke feel and a pleasing yet non-disruptive sound effect.

"We are excited to unveil the Machenike KT84, a groundbreaking addition to our keyboard lineup," said David Guo, spokesperson for Machenike. "With its dual-screen, retro-typewriter design and fully customized features, KT84 redefines the new level of mechanical keyboard and revolutionizes your gaming."

KT84 is going to launch on Kickstarter on June 20. For more information about Machenike KT84, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/904131115/machenike-kt84-retro-style-keyboard-with-pixel-screen.

Contact Information

David Guo
Spokeperson
hello@machenike.com

SOURCE: Machenike

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
