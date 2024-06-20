Via TRM Leads the Way in Data Security With SOC 2 Type II Compliance for International Ed Tech

Ensuring Robust Data Protection and Trust in International Education Technology

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / In a significant milestone for the international education technology sector, Via TRM, a leading software provider, has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance. This achievement highlights Via TRM's commitment to data security and privacy, setting a new standard for the industry. As data protection becomes increasingly crucial, this milestone addresses the growing need for safeguarding sensitive student information in international education technology.





SOC 2 Type II compliance offers several advantages:

Global Data Protection: Ensures student PII data protection across borders.

Ensures student PII data protection across borders. Enhanced Trust: Demonstrates commitment to security and transparency.

Demonstrates commitment to security and transparency. Streamlined Processes: Reduces administrative burdens for educational institutions.

Reduces administrative burdens for educational institutions. Risk Mitigation: Proactively manages threats and responds to incidents.

Via TRM's partnership with the Johanson Group was instrumental in achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance, underscoring its commitment to robust data security and compliance. "We understand the critical importance of data security in the education sector," said Gary Strader, VP of Engineering at Via TRM. "With this certification, our partners can trust that Via TRM is fully equipped to protect their data, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional international educational experiences."

As more businesses transition to cloud-based solutions, the importance of data security cannot be overstated. Via TRM is not just keeping pace but leading the way in ensuring that the foundations of these solutions are secure. This forward-thinking approach positions Via TRM as a leader in international ed tech, setting a benchmark for others to follow.

Via TRM is a leading provider of software solutions for international education, offering comprehensive tools for managing education abroad programs and supporting international student services. Founded with a mission to simplify and streamline the complexities of international education, Via TRM is committed to empowering institutions to expand global learning opportunities while prioritizing data security and compliance.

