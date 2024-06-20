CE Broker by Propelus and Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission Announce Compact Renewal Feature for State Medical Boards

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / CE Broker by Propelus, the leader in continuing education compliance management, and the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission (IMLCC) announced today that the CE Broker compact compliance verification tool is now available for all CE Broker medical board partners.

On June 21, 2023, the organizations announced a collaborative pilot project utilizing CE Broker's compliance verification tool for the compact renewal process. The tool is now accessible for all CE Broker partner medical boards, enabling them to verify physicians' compliance with continuing education requirements before approving the compact renewal. This enhanced feature further streamlines processes, reduces administrative burdens, and ensures protection of the public.

"Keeping up with multi-state continuing education requirements can be time-consuming and often confusing for healthcare professionals," said Kelly Parker, Sr. Director of External Affairs & Government Relations at Propelus. "With this connection, physicians can easily add all of their licenses to their profile, track state-specific requirements, find board-approved educational content, and report completions in one central repository to maintain their compact licenses. It's about optimizing processes for regulatory boards and, most importantly, making things simpler for physicians."

Currently, there are 40 participating compact states, the Territory of Guam, and the District of Columbia. The IMLCC administers the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, an agreement among participating U.S. states and territories to work together to significantly streamline the licensing process for physicians who want to practice in multiple states. It offers a voluntary, expedited pathway to licensure for physicians who qualify.

"The partnership between the IMLCC and CE Broker was initiated by a member board who wanted to find a streamlined process for their renewal process. The team at CE Broker worked with IMLCC staff to create a process that met that board's needs and can be used by all member boards who also work with CE Broker. It makes the renewal process easier, benefiting the physician and the board with a seamless, online renewal. It's a win for everyone involved," said Marschall Smith, Executive Director of the IMLCC.

About CE Broker

As part of Propelus, CE Broker is modernizing how professionals, their employers, regulators, and associations work better together. For over 20 years, CE Broker has propelled the progress of millions of dedicated professionals along the career journey through its full-lifecycle continuing education management solution. Leveraging innovative technology, essential data, and unparalleled strategic partnerships, we power critical compliance programs for a happier workforce, better operations, and safer communities. Learn more about CE Broker, powered by Propelus, at: https://propelus.com/ce-broker.

About IMLCC

The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact is an agreement among participating U.S. states and territories to work together to significantly streamline the licensing process for physicians who want to practice in multiple states. It offers a voluntary, expedited pathway to licensure for physicians who qualify. The mission of the IMLCC is to increase access to health care - particularly for patients in underserved or rural areas. The IMLCC makes it possible to extend the reach of physicians, improve access to medical specialists, and leverage the use of new medical technologies, such as telemedicine. For more information about the IMLCC please visit our webpage at IMLCC.ORG.

