Q Battery Metals Corp.: Q Precious And Battery Metals Begins Drill Access Construction On La Corne South Project, Val d'Or Quebec

Q Precious and Battery Metals Corp. ("QMET" or the "Company") (CSE:QMET) is pleased to announce that construction of drill pads and access routes has commenced on the La Corne South project located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The drill sites were designed to sample multi-element Volcanic Massive Sulphide targeted from geophysical survey (Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) and Magnetics) and from historic diamond drilling results reported by previous explorers.

A total of 10 drill pads are planned for the June 2024 drill program. The initial drilling is to be located in an area that was previously drilled by Falconbridge Inc in 2004. The 2004 drilling reported high percentage sulphide mineralization containing significant copper, silver, with some zinc and gold values returned from core sampling (report GM 62134, also see QMET news release dated April 16, 2024). The TDEM survey completed by QMET in 2022 reveals a conductive body located slightly further to the east of the mineralization intercepted by Falconbridge. The QMET geologic team interprets the conductive body as potential massive sulphide mineralization, which is the target of the initial 2024 drilling.

QMET also recognizes that the La Corne batholith hosts lithium-bearing pegmatite (see QMET news releases dated June 21 and October 15, 2023). The second drill hole is designed to test a magnetic low in the same general vicinity of the 2004 Falconbridge drilling, interpreted as granitic rock within the more magnetic high volcanic rocks. The 2004 drilling completed by Falconbridge included a drill hole that returned elevated lithium within "coarse grained granite". This is of interest for further testing by QMET.

The QMET geologic team is currently in conference in Val d'Or in order to discuss and finalize plans for the June 2024 diamond drilling. Drilling is scheduled to commence immediately following construction of the first drill pads.

Q BATTERY METALS CORP

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals. Projects include the La Corne South VMS + Pegmatite Lithium Project, McKenzie East Gold property, the Lorrain Ni-Co-PGE property, and the recently acquired Pontax Lithium and Versant rare earth elements (REE) properties.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

