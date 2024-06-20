PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of the TOMORROW INCLUDED® sustainability marketing concept for its Architectural Coatings (AC) business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The concept aims to highlight the sustainability advantages of many of PPG's architectural products and serves as a way to communicate the company's sustainability story to customers.

The Tomorrow Included concept will be introduced in stages over the coming months with the TIKKURILA®, BECKERS, SIGMA®, JOHNSTONE'S® and ALCRO® brands by PPG. Sustainability advantages, including durability, energy savings, safety, carbon reduction and recyclability, will become visible on product packaging and in marketing materials such as advertisements, websites and social media.

"At PPG, sustainability is built into everything we do how we innovate, operate and go to market," said Svea Paju, PPG marketing director brands, AC EMEA North and East. "Our commitment to sustainability empowers us to guide our customers towards the right product solutions that align with their sustainability ambitions.

"Sustainability is becoming a qualifier for doing business in many parts of the world. It is a critical topic not only for customers, but also for a variety of stakeholders, including investors, employees, potential employees and suppliers," Paju said. "We believe this concept will help our customers make a more informed choice."

PPG recently published its 2023 ESG report, which showed strong progress against the company's near-term 2030 environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets. These include increased sales of sustainably advantaged solutions and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout the company's own operations and the value chain. To read the report, go to ppg.com/sustainability.

