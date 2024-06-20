Leading index provider recognized for innovative solutions-driven strategies

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") a leading global index provider with over USD 49 billion in licensed assets tracking its benchmarks, has been named Index Provider of the Year by the With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards for 2024.

For more than thirty years, With Intelligence's Mutual Fund and ETF awards have recognized excellence in fund leadership, sales, marketing, technology and performance. The Index Provider of the Year Award is given to the most successful index provider as determined by a combination of several elements, including innovation, new deals with issuers, and flows attracted to ETFs tracking their indexes.

"At MarketVector, we offer more than just indexes; we empower our clients and the broader industry with relevant investment insights enabling them to index an ever-evolving world," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector Indexes. "We're proud to be recognized by a prestigious industry publication like With Intelligence and are energized by this acknowledgment. Our team is looking forward to creating even more trailblazing index solutions to continue to redefine the industry in the years to come."

Over the last 12 months, MarketVector has launched 27 indexes and has signed more than 100 product licenses and data agreements. Crypto and bitcoin were a major focus of the past year, with MarketVector at the forefront of the conversation as a leading digital assets index provider. The MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (BBR) launched in 2020 underpins one of the spot Bitcoin ETFs now available in the US. The rigorous methodology of the index ensures that BBR is a resilient gauge of Bitcoin's price and also reaffirms MarketVector's leadership in setting standards for financial indexes in the digital assets space.

Beyond digital assets, MarketVector is also widely recognized for its leadership in thematic equity indexes which capitalize on top-down macro drivers, delivering targeted investment solutions that align with structural market needs. Among its most successful index in attracting new assets in the past year has been the MVIS US-Listed Semiconductor Index ('MVSMH'), which has ETFs tracking it across multiple countries.

Detailed information about the awards and criteria can be found here.

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 48 billion in assets under management.

