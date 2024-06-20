Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenX and Nahdlatul Ulama Sign LOI for Shariah-Compliant Real World Asset Tokenization

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / GreenX is honoured and excited to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) this month, with Nahdlatul Ulama (PWNU) in Surabaya, Indonesia, one of the largest Islamic organizations globally with more than 120 million members. This collaboration aims to develop Shariah-compliant Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, forming the basis of a new digital asset class that aligns with Islamic financial principles for the Indonesian community.

The LOI signing ceremony took place after the TV9 Nusantara on June 6, 2024, and was attended by PWNU's Director of Economy, H. Hambali, along with key representatives from GreenX. H. Hambali commented, "This partnership represents a significant step towards integrating innovative digital financial solutions with our commitment to Shariah principles. We look forward to leveraging this collaboration to benefit our community." GreenX also invited their Malaysian Shariah Scholar and lawyer, Khairil Anwar from Kuala Lumpur, to share their experiences and challenges in the tokenization of various RWA over the past two years.

During the event, GreenX reiterate the Shariah pronouncement on three significant RWA listings: Dignity Gold, Brighsun Limited and Tai Shan Digital. These projects are currently listed on GreenX, and highlight the potential of tokenizing high-value assets and making them accessible to a broader audience.

Indonesia, with its vast natural resources and one of the largest Islamic communities in the world, presents a unique opportunity for GreenX. The vision is to leverage the tokenization of Indonesia's green projects and technologies to develop a robust digital ecosystem and enhance the social economy.

Philip Tam, Chief Exchange Officer of GreenX, stated, "GreenX will adhere to its mission as the leading Shariah-compliant Digital Asset Exchange to provide high-quality tokenized assets to our community and the web3 space."

Dr. CK Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Greenpro Capital Corp, stated, "Since the launch of GreenX in 2022, we have been receiving request from Muslim and Middle East communities to deliver digital financial products that fulfill their ever-growing demands, especially on the Shariah aspect. Our STO and RWA tokens are innovative alternative investment products and we look forward to gaining more traction with the Muslims and Middle East communities in the coming months."

About Nahdlatul Ulama

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) can be classify as the largest Islamic organization worldwide, with around 121 million members. It has a long and proud history of promoting peace, tolerance, and social justice and has been a strong advocate for a moderate vision of Islam. In addition, the organization has been a leader in promoting inter-religious dialogue and has played an essential role in building bridges between different religious communities in Indonesia.

More information can be found at www.nu.or.id

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,575,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,641 shares

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

Phone: +603-2201 3192

mycorp@greenprocapital.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com